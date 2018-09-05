China Oil Gangran Energy : Announcements and Notices - Update Announcement on Refund of Prepayments

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OIL GANGRAN ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8132

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON REFUND OF PREPAYMENTS

Reference is made to the supplemental announcement dated 31 August 2018 ("Supplemental Announcement") of China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited ("Company") in relation to, among other things, the refund situation in relation to certain trading transactions referred to the disclaimer opinion in the final results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2018 of the Company ("Announcement") and the annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 of the Company ("Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Annual Report.

As stated in the Supplemental Announcement, Subsidiary A made prepayments amounting to approximately RMB36,428,000 to Company A under the Chemical Purchase Contract between Subsidiary A and Company A, and Company A subsequently refunded RMB20,000,000 to Subsidiary A.

The Company announces that Company A has refunded the balance of the prepayments, that is, RMB16,428,000, to Subsidiary A.

The Company will issue further update on the refund situation referred to in the Supplemental Announcement as and when appropriate.

