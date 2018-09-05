Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Oil Gangran Energy : Announcements and Notices - Update Announcement on Refund of Prepayments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 12:42pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purpose only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

ʕذಥዷঐ๕ණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

CHINA OIL GANGRAN ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 8132

UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT ON REFUND OF PREPAYMENTS

Reference is made to the supplemental announcement dated 31 August 2018 ("Supplemental Announcement") of China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited ("Company") in relation to, among other things, the refund situation in relation to certain trading transactions referred to the disclaimer opinion in the final results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2018 of the Company ("Announcement") and the annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2018 of the Company ("Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement and the Annual Report.

As stated in the Supplemental Announcement, Subsidiary A made prepayments amounting to approximately RMB36,428,000 to Company A under the Chemical Purchase Contract between Subsidiary A and Company A, and Company A subsequently refunded RMB20,000,000 to Subsidiary A.

The Company announces that Company A has refunded the balance of the prepayments, that is, RMB16,428,000, to Subsidiary A.

The Company will issue further update on the refund situation referred to in the Supplemental Announcement as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Limited

Zou Donghai

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zou Donghai, Mr. Rong Changjun, Dr. Ho Chun Kit Gregory and Dr. Zheng Jian Peng; and the independent non-executive Director are Mr. Lau Sung Tat, Vincent and Mr. Tam Kim Fung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the commission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website athttp://www.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the websites of the

Company atwww.chinaoilgangran.comand http://chinaoilgangran.todayir.com.

Disclaimer

China Oil Gangran Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 10:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:22pGOGO : and Brazilian Mobile Provider TIM Partner to Offer Discounted Wi-Fi on GOL; Reaffirms Gogo's Third-Party Revenue Strategy with Airline Partners
AQ
01:22pCITY OF AUSTIN : July 2018 Passenger, Cargo traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; July set a new monthly passenger record for the fourth consecutive month, with 1,511,634 traveling through the airport
AQ
01:22pCONN : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results; First Quarter of Positive Same Store Sales in Three Years; Record Retail Gross Margin of 41.4%; Credit Segment Benefitting from Record Quarterly Revenues, Strong Credit Quality, and Lower Funding Costs
AQ
01:22pTARGET : Expands Holiday Assortment to Offer More Than 2,500 New and Exclusive Toys; Bullseye's Top Toys list and convenient services make shopping easier and more fun for the entire family
AQ
01:22pJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Announces Jacksonville, Fla. as the Winner of the Soar With Reading #BookWithUs Online Vote; North Florida Customers, Crewmembers and Community Overwhelmingly Voted, Jacksonville to Receive $25,000 Worth of Children's Books and a Celebrity Reading Room Makeover Courtesy of -
AQ
01:22pWALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : Norton Healthcare to Operate Retail Health Clinics in Louisville Area Walgreens Stores; Clinical agreement aims to improve care coordination and access across eight retail clinic locations
AQ
01:22pAMAZON COM : HubSpot Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; One of the leading customer growth platforms runs the vast majority of its infrastructure on AWS for greater reliability and speed, the best performance, and access to the most comprehensive set of cloud services
AQ
01:22pCAPITALAND : Ascott Voted 'Asia's Leading Serviced Apartment Brand' For Three Consecutive Years At World Travel Awards 2018
AQ
01:22pCARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Purchase of Shares
AQ
01:22pACCOR : Hotels completes acquisition of Movenpick Hotels & Resorts
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.