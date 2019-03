BEIJING--China's outbound direct investment outside the financial sector stood at $15.66 billion in the January to February period, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday.

That represents an on-year drop of 6.9% in the first two months, according to The Wall Street Journal's calculations based on official data.

The country's nonfinancial outbound direct investment slipped nearly 15% in January from a year earlier.

