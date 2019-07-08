Log in
China Overseas Property : Announcements and Notices - Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office

07/08/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 海 物 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2669

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which one is a Non-executive Director, namely Mr. Yan Jianguo (Chairman); three are Executive Directors, namely Dr. Yang Ou (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Pang Jinying (Vice President) and Mr. Kam Yuk Fai (Chief Financial Officer); and three are Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Yung Wing Ki, Samuel, Mr. So, Gregory Kam Leung and Mr. Lim Wan Fung, Bernard Vincent.

Disclaimer

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 09:42:10 UTC
