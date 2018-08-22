China Overseas Property : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 中海物業集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
（Stock Code: 2669）
List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited as at 22 August 2018 are set out below:-
Chairman and Non-executive Director Yan Jianguo (Chairman)
Executive Directors
Yang Ou (Chief Executive Officer) Pang Jinying
Kam Yuk Fai (Chief Financial Officer)
Independent Non-executive Directors Lim Wan Fung, Bernard Vincent
Suen Kwok Lam
Yung Wing Ki, Samuel
There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the relevant Board member serves.
|
Directors
Board Committee
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Yan Jianguo
|
-
|
M
|
C
|
Lim Wan Fung, Bernard Vincent
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
Suen Kwok Lam
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Yung Wing Ki, Samuel
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Hong Kong, 22 August 2018
