China Overseas Property : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Roles and Functions

08/22/2018 | 12:12pm CEST

CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 中海物業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2669

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions

The members of the board of Directors ("Board") of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited as at 22 August 2018 are set out below:-

Chairman and Non-executive Director Yan Jianguo (Chairman)

Executive Directors

Yang Ou (Chief Executive Officer) Pang Jinying

Kam Yuk Fai (Chief Financial Officer)

Independent Non-executive Directors Lim Wan Fung, Bernard Vincent

Suen Kwok Lam

Yung Wing Ki, Samuel

There are 3 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the relevant Board member serves.

Directors

Board Committee

Audit Committee

Remuneration Committee

Nomination Committee

Yan Jianguo

-

M

C

Lim Wan Fung, Bernard Vincent

M

M

M

Suen Kwok Lam

M

C

M

Yung Wing Ki, Samuel

C

M

M

Notes:

  • C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

  • M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 22 August 2018

Disclaimer

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 10:11:05 UTC
