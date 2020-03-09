Log in
China Overseas Property : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

03/09/2020 | 12:28am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 海 物 業 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2669

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Chong Wai Sang ("Mr. Chong") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary") with effect from 9 March 2020.

Mr. Chong has confirmed that there is no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation as the Company Secretary that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board also announces that Ms. Wong Yee Wah ("Ms. Wong") has been appointed as the Company Secretary with effect from 9 March 2020. Ms. Wong graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has extensive experience in company secretarial practice.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Chong for his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of service and also extends its welcome to Ms. Wong on her new appointment.

By order of the Board

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited

Zhang Guiqing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, of which four are Executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhang Guiqing (Chairman), Dr. Yang Ou (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Pang Jinying (Vice President) and Mr. Kam Yuk Fai (Chief Financial Officer); and three are Independent Non -executive Directors, namely, Mr. Yung, Wing Ki Samuel, Mr. So, Gregory Kam Leung and Mr. Lim, Wan Fung Bernard Vincent.

-1-

Disclaimer

China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 04:27:00 UTC
