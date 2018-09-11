China Overseas Property : Circulars - Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of Corporate Communications on the Company's Website and Request Form

CHINA OVERSEAS PROPERTY HOLDINGS LIMITED 中海物業集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2669)

12 September 2018

Dear Non-Registered Holder(s) of Securities of the Company,

Notification of publication of corporate communications on the Company's website

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report 2018 (the "Document") of China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese, is now available on the Company's website at http://www.copl.com.hk and the HKEx's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

You may access the Document by clicking the tab titled - "Interim Report 2018" on the Company's website for viewing and downloading.

If you wish to receive the Document in printed form, please complete and sign the Request Form and return the same to the Company's Branch Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The Document will be posted to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Please also note that by completing, signing and returning the Request Form for the Document in printed form, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate CommunicationsNote of the Company in printed form and in the language selected.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please call our hotline at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited

Yan Jianguo

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Note:

Corporate Communications include any publication issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities, including, but not limited to, directors' reports, annual accounts together with auditors' reports, interim reports, notices of meetings, circulars, proxy forms and any "corporate communication" as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

