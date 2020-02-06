Log in
China Packaging Development : RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

02/06/2020 | 05:08am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

移動互聯（中國）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1439)

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER,

COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Hu Chung Ming ("Mr. Hu") will resign as (i) the chief financial officer; (ii) the company secretary (the "Company Secretary"); (iii) one of the authorised representative (the "Authorised Representative") as required under Rule

3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); and (iv) the Authorized Representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company as required under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") and Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules, of the Company with effect from 6 February 2020 due to his pursuit of personal career development. Mr. Hu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Tsang Ho Yin ("Mr. Tsang") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative with effect from 6 February 2020.

Mr. Tsang, aged 34, was admitted as a solicitor in Australia and Hong Kong in May 2012 and December 2013, respectively. Mr. Tsang is currently a senior associate of Stevenson, Wong & Co., specialising in corporate finance and commercial law. Mr. Tsang obtained a bachelor in laws degree and a bachelor in commerce (accounting) degree, both from the University of Melbourne, Australia in August 2008. Mr. Tsang obtained a master in laws degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia in August 2010. Mr. Tsang obtained the postgraduate certificate in laws from the City University of Hong Kong in July 2011.

- 1 -

Since May 2019, Mr. Tsang has been the company secretary of Mabpharm Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") (stock code: 2181). Since November 2019, Mr. Tsang has been the joint company secretary and authorised representative of Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2608). Since June 2019, Mr. Tsang has been an independent non-executive director of Inno-Tech Holdings Limited, a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8202). Since January 2020, Mr. Tsang has been an non-executive director of China Regenerative Medicine International Limited, a company listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (Stock code: 8158).

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Hu for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of office as the Company Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and the Authorised Representative and welcome Mr. Tsang on his new appointment.

By order of the Board

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

Chen Hong Cai

Chairman and Executive Director

Jiangxi Province, 6 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely Mr. Chen Hong Cai (Chairman), Mr. Sun Shao Hua and Ms. Zheng Li Fang, and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Da Jin, Mr. Ma Yiu Ho, Peter and Mr. Wu Ping.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Packaging Holdings Development Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 10:07:03 UTC
