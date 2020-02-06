China Packaging Development : RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

移動互聯（中國）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1439)

RESIGNATION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER,

COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Mr. Hu Chung Ming ("Mr. Hu") will resign as (i) the chief financial officer; (ii) the company secretary (the "Company Secretary"); (iii) one of the authorised representative (the "Authorised Representative") as required under Rule

3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); and (iv) the Authorized Representative for accepting service of process and notices on behalf of the Company as required under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Companies Ordinance") and Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules, of the Company with effect from 6 February 2020 due to his pursuit of personal career development. Mr. Hu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter in relation to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board is pleased to announce that Mr. Tsang Ho Yin ("Mr. Tsang") has been appointed as the Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative with effect from 6 February 2020.

Mr. Tsang, aged 34, was admitted as a solicitor in Australia and Hong Kong in May 2012 and December 2013, respectively. Mr. Tsang is currently a senior associate of Stevenson, Wong & Co., specialising in corporate finance and commercial law. Mr. Tsang obtained a bachelor in laws degree and a bachelor in commerce (accounting) degree, both from the University of Melbourne, Australia in August 2008. Mr. Tsang obtained a master in laws degree from the University of Melbourne, Australia in August 2010. Mr. Tsang obtained the postgraduate certificate in laws from the City University of Hong Kong in July 2011.