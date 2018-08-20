Log in
China Parenting Network : Announcements and Notices -

08/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Parenting Network Holdings Limited ʕ਷ԃՅၣഖછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8361)

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND CHANGES OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

AND PROCESS AGENT

The Board hereby announces that with effect from 20 August 2018:

  • 1. Ms. Ng Wing Shan has resigned as a Joint Company Secretary, the Authorized Representative under the GEM Listing Rules and the Process Agent;

  • 2. Mr. Zhang Lake Mozi, an executive Director and the other Joint Company Secretary, will serve as the sole company secretary of the Company and has been appointed as the Authorized Representative under the GEM Listing Rules; and

  • 3. Ms. Chan Yuk Wing has been appointed as the Process Agent.

RESIGNATION OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND CHANGES OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of China Parenting Network Holdings Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, collectively the ("Group") announces that Ms. Ng Wing Shan ("Ms. Ng") has tendered her resignation as the joint company secretary of the Company (the "Joint Company Secretary") and resigned as the authorized representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative under the GEM Listing Rules") under Rule 5.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "GEM Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"); and the authorised representative of the Company for accepting service of process and notice on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") as required under the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) with effect from 20 August 2018 ("Resignation").

Upon resignation of Ms. Ng, Mr. Zhang Lake Mozi ("Mr. Zhang"), the current other Joint Company Secretary will serve as the sole company secretary of the Company. Mr. Zhang had been assessed by the Stock Exchange to fulfill the qualification to act as company secretary of the Company. Following the resignation of Ms. Ng as the Authorized Representative under the GEM Listing Rules, Mr. Zhang has been appointed to replace Ms. Ng as the Authorized Representative under the GEM Listing Rules with effect from 20 August 2018.

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Chan Yuk Wing ("Ms. Chan") has been appointed as the Process Agent in replacement of Ms. Ng with effect from 20 August 2018.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Ng for her valuable contributions to the Company during her term of services and extend a warm welcome to Mr. Zhang and Ms. Chan on taking up the new positions.

By order of the Board

China Parenting Network Holdings Limited

LI Juan

Chairperson

Nanjing, the People's Republic of China, 20 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. CHENG Li, Mr. HU Qingyang, and Mr. ZHANG Lake Mozi; the non-executive Directors are Ms. LI Juan, Mr. WU Haiming and Mr. HSIEH Kun Tse; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. WU Chak Man, Mr. ZHAO Zhen and Mr. GE Ning.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the date of its posting and be posted on the website of the Company atwww.ci123.com.

China Parenting Network Holdings Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 09:45:05 UTC
