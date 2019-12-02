China Partytime Culture : Sen. Cruz Applauds Senate Confirmation of Dan Brouillette to Be U.S. Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement applauding the Senate's confirmation of Dan Brouillette to be U.S. Secretary of Energy:

'I'm pleased that a Texan will once again take the reins at the Department of Energy. Texas stands as a pillar in America's energy renaissance. The United States has become the number one producer of crude oil and natural gas on the planet, surpassing both Russia and Saudi Arabia in crude oil production, and a net exporter of natural gas. I am confident that with Dan's policy expertise and years of leadership experience, the U.S. will continue this progress, creating good-paying jobs, strengthening America's energy independence, and providing cleaner, reliable, and more affordable energy for all Americans.'

###