China Pork Imports Hit Record High in April

BEIJING--China imported a record amount of pork in April, as the world's biggest consumer of the meat stocked up on pork from abroad amid elevated prices at home.

China imported 400,000 tons of pork in April, nearly twice the amount it purchased in the same month a year ago, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Monday.

In the first four months of the year, China imported 1.35 million tons of pork, almost three times as much as in the same period a year earlier, the bureau said.

Pork prices in China have been soaring due to the African swine fever that wiped out about half of the country's pig population. The surging prices drove up the nation's consumer inflation in the past year, prompting authorities to step up imports from other markets.

Beijing has pledged to significantly increase imports of farm products, including pork, under the phase-one trade deal agreed with Washington. American pork imports accounted for more than 15% of China's total foreign purchases in March and have risen sharply in terms of amount.

The customs bureau didn't provide April data on U.S. pork imports on Monday.

