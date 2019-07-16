Log in
China Pork Prices Likely to Rise More in 2nd Half; Fruits Ease : Official

07/16/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

BEIJING--Pork prices will probably continue strengthening over the rest of the year, while fruit price gains will likely moderate, a Chinese official said Wednesday.

Supply-and-demand dynamics will further tighten in the second half due to an African swine-fever outbreak, creating more upward pressure for pork prices, said Tang Ke, a director at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs who monitors market prices.

The number of breeding sows declined 27% in June from a year earlier, compared with May's nearly 23% drop, Mr. Tang said. Wholesale pork prices surged nearly 30% in June from a year earlier, extending May's 29% rise, he said.

Fruit price gains, especially apples, which more than doubled in June, will probably ease in the coming months as production improves in major apple-farming provinces, Mr. Tang said.

The gains in retail fruit and pork prices, the main drivers of consumer inflation in recent months, contributed 1.16 percentage points to the 2.7% on-year rise in the consumer-price index last month, official data showed earlier.

Strong pork prices alone, however, probably won't be enough to stoke inflation in the second half of the year, economists have said.

--Liyan Qi

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -0.35% 204.5 Delayed Quote.29.64%
