Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Power Clean Energy Development : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement (1) Proposal for the Delisting of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited by China Power New Energy Limited by Way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (2) Irrevocable Undertaking by the Iu Shareholder to Approve the Proposal Despatch of Scheme Document and Option Offer Letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.

This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to purchase or subscribe for or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Offeror or the Company or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED

CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0735)

JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

  1. PROPOSAL FOR THE DELISTING OF CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED BY CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION
    673 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE)
    1. IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING BY THE IU SHAREHOLDER TO APPROVE THE PROPOSAL

DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT AND OPTION OFFER LETTER

Financial Adviser to CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED

1

Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement issued by China Power New Energy Limited (the "Offeror") and China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited (the "Company") on 28 March 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the proposal for the delisting of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance; (ii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 2 May 2019 in relation to the extension of time for despatch of the Scheme Document; (iii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 31 May 2019 providing a monthly update on the status and progress in connection with the Proposal; and (iv) the scheme document dated 20 June 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer (the "Scheme Document"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Scheme Document.

DESPATCH OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT

The Scheme Document together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting to be held on Friday, 12 July 2019 and the relevant forms of proxy and the Election Form will be despatched to the Shareholders on Thursday, 20 June 2019.

The Scheme Document together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the Option Offer Letter and the Form of Acceptance in relation to the Option Offer will also be despatched to Optionholders on Thursday, 20 June 2019.

The Scheme Document contains, among other things, further details of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer, the expected timetable, the explanatory statement of the Scheme as required under the Companies Ordinance, financial information of Parentco and the Company, general information regarding the Offeror and the Company, the letters from the Board, the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, a notice of the Court Meeting, a notice of the General Meeting and the form of the Option Offer Letter.

RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

The Independent Board Committee, comprising Mr. Zhou Jiong, Mr. Chu Kar Wing, Dr. Li Fang, Mr. Wong Kwok Tai and Ms. Ng Yi Kum, has been established by the Board to make a recommendation to the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer.

Somerley Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer.

The Independent Financial Adviser has advised the Independent Board Committee that it considers the terms of the Proposal and the Scheme are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and the terms of the Option Offer are fair and reasonable so far as Optionholders are concerned, and accordingly, it recommends the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution(s) to be proposed at the Court Meeting to approve the Proposal and the Scheme and at the General Meeting to approve the matters as set out in the notice of General Meeting, and the Optionholders to accept the Option Offer. The Independent Financial Adviser also recommends the Independent Shareholders to accept the Cash Alternative of HK$5.45 and not to take the Share Alternative.

2

The Independent Board Committee, having taken into account the opinion of the Independent Financial Adviser, considers that, as far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, the terms of the Proposal and the Scheme are fair and reasonable, and as far as the Optionholders are concerned, the terms of the Option Offer are fair and reasonable. Accordingly, the Independent Board Committee recommends the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting to approve and give effect to the Scheme, and the Optionholders to accept the Option Offer. The Independent Board Committee also recommends the Independent Shareholders to elect the Cash Alternative, and not to elect the Share Alternative.

Shareholders and Optionholders are urged to read and consider carefully the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser set out in the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser contained in the Scheme Document.

COURT MEETING AND GENERAL MEETING

The Court Meeting and the General Meeting are scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting), respectively, on Friday, 12 July 2019 at Tianshan & Lushan Rooms, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong.

The High Court has directed that the Court Meeting be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Scheme (with or without modification).

Immediately following the conclusion of the Court Meeting, the General Meeting will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the special resolution to give effect to the Scheme, including the reduction of the share capital of the Company by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares and the issue to the Offeror of such number of new Shares as is equal to the number of the Scheme Shares cancelled.

Notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting are contained in the Scheme Document.

An announcement will be made by the Company and the Offeror in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting on Friday, 12 July 2019.

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBER FOR DETERMINATION OF ENTITLEMENTS TO VOTE

For the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of Shareholders to attend and vote at the General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Friday, 12 July 2019 (both days inclusive) and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to vote at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Share Registrar at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 8 July 2019.

3

CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME

Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Scheme and the Proposal is subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as applicable, of the Conditions as described in the section headed "3. Conditions of the Proposal and the Scheme" in the Explanatory Statement of the Scheme Document, and therefore the Proposal and the Scheme may or may not be implemented. All of the Conditions will have to be fulfilled or waived, as applicable, on or before the Long Stop Date, failing which the Proposal and Scheme will lapse.

Assuming that the Conditions are fulfilled or, as applicable, waived, the Proposal and the Scheme will become effective on the Effective Date, which is expected to be Monday, 19 August 2019, and the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to be withdrawn at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 pursuant to Rule 6.15(2) of the Listing Rules.

Further announcements will be made regarding the Proposal and the Scheme in accordance with the requirements of the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules, including in relation to the results of the hearing of the petition to sanction the Scheme by the High Court, the Scheme Record Date, the Effective Date and the date of withdrawal of the listing of the Shares from the Stock Exchange.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for the Proposal is as follows:

Hong Kong Time

Date of despatch of the Scheme Document . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 20 June 2019

Date of despatch of the Option Offer Letter for the Option Offer . . . . . . . . Thursday, 20 June 2019

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to become

entitled to the 2018 Company Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 21 June 2019

Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of Shareholders to the 2018

Company Dividend (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Monday, 24 June 2019 to Thursday, 27 June 2019 (both days inclusive)

Latest time for Optionholders to lodge notices of exercise (accompanied by full payment of the exercise price) of their Share Options in order to become entitled to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and

the General Meeting (Note 12) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 5 July 2019

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to become entitled to attend and vote at the Court Meeting

and the General Meeting. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .4:30 p.m. on Monday, 8 July 2019

4

Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of holders of Scheme Shares to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of Shareholders to attend and vote at the

General Meeting (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Friday, 12 July 2019 (both days inclusive)

Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of (Note 2)

• Court Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 July 2019

• General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 July 2019

Meeting Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 12 July 2019

Court Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.30 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019

General Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting)

Announcement of the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting posted on the website of the Stock

Exchange and the website of the Company. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 12 July 2019

Latest Options Exercise Date (Note 5 and Note 11) . . . . . . . . . .4:30 p.m. on Monday, 15 July 2019

Expected last day for trading in the Shares

on the Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 16 July 2019

Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to

qualify for entitlements under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019

Register of members of the Company closed for determining entitlements to qualify under the Scheme

(Note 4 and Note 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . From Monday, 22 July 2019 onwards

Latest time and date for lodging the Form of Acceptance in

relation to the Option Offer (Note 7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 August 2019

Share Option Record Date (Note 5 and Note 7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 7 August 2019

Scheme Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August 2019

Lapse of all Share Options (Note 12) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August 2019

Latest time for lodging the Election Form for election of

the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative (Note 6) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 August 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:53:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:24pAPA : estimated final distribution information
PU
07:24pNYRSTAR : Recapitalisation steps commence: Launch of practice statement letter for Scheme of NN2 Newco Limited and entry into agreements regarding the sale of the operating group
PU
07:24pUPDATED : Delta teams work to address technical issue, delays expected (Article)
PU
07:24pAIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
RE
07:24pWizz Air CEO looks to connect the dots with new long-range A321s
RE
07:24pKLM in preliminary deal for 15 Embraer E195-E2 planes
RE
07:24pAirbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
RE
07:23pEXXON MOBIL : US assets come under 'repeated fire' in Iraq amid Iran tensions
AQ
07:22pHAGENS BERMAN : Puget Sound's Fairfax Behavioral Health Hit with New Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging Recorded Strip-Search of Teen Patients
BU
07:19pORION METALS : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About