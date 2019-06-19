Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement issued by China Power New Energy Limited (the "Offeror") and China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited (the "Company") on 28 March 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the proposal for the delisting of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance; (ii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 2 May 2019 in relation to the extension of time for despatch of the Scheme Document; (iii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 31 May 2019 providing a monthly update on the status and progress in connection with the Proposal; and (iv) the scheme document dated 20 June 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer (the "Scheme Document"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Scheme Document.

DESPATCH OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT

The Scheme Document together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting to be held on Friday, 12 July 2019 and the relevant forms of proxy and the Election Form will be despatched to the Shareholders on Thursday, 20 June 2019.

The Scheme Document together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the Option Offer Letter and the Form of Acceptance in relation to the Option Offer will also be despatched to Optionholders on Thursday, 20 June 2019.

The Scheme Document contains, among other things, further details of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer, the expected timetable, the explanatory statement of the Scheme as required under the Companies Ordinance, financial information of Parentco and the Company, general information regarding the Offeror and the Company, the letters from the Board, the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, a notice of the Court Meeting, a notice of the General Meeting and the form of the Option Offer Letter.

RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER

The Independent Board Committee, comprising Mr. Zhou Jiong, Mr. Chu Kar Wing, Dr. Li Fang, Mr. Wong Kwok Tai and Ms. Ng Yi Kum, has been established by the Board to make a recommendation to the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer.

Somerley Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer.

The Independent Financial Adviser has advised the Independent Board Committee that it considers the terms of the Proposal and the Scheme are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and the terms of the Option Offer are fair and reasonable so far as Optionholders are concerned, and accordingly, it recommends the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution(s) to be proposed at the Court Meeting to approve the Proposal and the Scheme and at the General Meeting to approve the matters as set out in the notice of General Meeting, and the Optionholders to accept the Option Offer. The Independent Financial Adviser also recommends the Independent Shareholders to accept the Cash Alternative of HK$5.45 and not to take the Share Alternative.