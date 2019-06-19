|
China Power Clean Energy Development : Announcements and Notices - Joint Announcement (1) Proposal for the Delisting of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited by China Power New Energy Limited by Way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (2) Irrevocable Undertaking by the Iu Shareholder to Approve the Proposal Despatch of Scheme Document and Option Offer Letter
06/19/2019 | 06:54pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this joint announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this joint announcement.
This joint announcement appears for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer to purchase or subscribe for or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Offeror or the Company or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
|
CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED
|
CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY
|
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
|
DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
|
|
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
|
|
(Stock Code: 0735)
JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT
-
PROPOSAL FOR THE DELISTING OF CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED BY CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (UNDER SECTION
673 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE)
-
-
IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING BY THE IU SHAREHOLDER TO APPROVE THE PROPOSAL
DESPATCH OF SCHEME DOCUMENT AND OPTION OFFER LETTER
Financial Adviser to CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED
Reference is made to (i) the joint announcement issued by China Power New Energy Limited (the "Offeror") and China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited (the "Company") on 28 March 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among other things, the proposal for the delisting of the Company by way of a scheme of arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance; (ii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 2 May 2019 in relation to the extension of time for despatch of the Scheme Document; (iii) the joint announcement of the Offeror and the Company dated 31 May 2019 providing a monthly update on the status and progress in connection with the Proposal; and (iv) the scheme document dated 20 June 2019 jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company in relation to the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer (the "Scheme Document"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings ascribed to them in the Scheme Document.
DESPATCH OF THE SCHEME DOCUMENT
The Scheme Document together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting to be held on Friday, 12 July 2019 and the relevant forms of proxy and the Election Form will be despatched to the Shareholders on Thursday, 20 June 2019.
The Scheme Document together with the notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, the Option Offer Letter and the Form of Acceptance in relation to the Option Offer will also be despatched to Optionholders on Thursday, 20 June 2019.
The Scheme Document contains, among other things, further details of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer, the expected timetable, the explanatory statement of the Scheme as required under the Companies Ordinance, financial information of Parentco and the Company, general information regarding the Offeror and the Company, the letters from the Board, the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser, a notice of the Court Meeting, a notice of the General Meeting and the form of the Option Offer Letter.
RECOMMENDATIONS OF THE INDEPENDENT BOARD COMMITTEE AND THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER
The Independent Board Committee, comprising Mr. Zhou Jiong, Mr. Chu Kar Wing, Dr. Li Fang, Mr. Wong Kwok Tai and Ms. Ng Yi Kum, has been established by the Board to make a recommendation to the Independent Shareholders and the Optionholders in respect of the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer.
Somerley Capital Limited has been appointed as the Independent Financial Adviser to advise the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal, the Scheme and the Option Offer.
The Independent Financial Adviser has advised the Independent Board Committee that it considers the terms of the Proposal and the Scheme are fair and reasonable so far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned and the terms of the Option Offer are fair and reasonable so far as Optionholders are concerned, and accordingly, it recommends the Independent Board Committee to advise the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution(s) to be proposed at the Court Meeting to approve the Proposal and the Scheme and at the General Meeting to approve the matters as set out in the notice of General Meeting, and the Optionholders to accept the Option Offer. The Independent Financial Adviser also recommends the Independent Shareholders to accept the Cash Alternative of HK$5.45 and not to take the Share Alternative.
The Independent Board Committee, having taken into account the opinion of the Independent Financial Adviser, considers that, as far as the Independent Shareholders are concerned, the terms of the Proposal and the Scheme are fair and reasonable, and as far as the Optionholders are concerned, the terms of the Option Offer are fair and reasonable. Accordingly, the Independent Board Committee recommends the Independent Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting to approve and give effect to the Scheme, and the Optionholders to accept the Option Offer. The Independent Board Committee also recommends the Independent Shareholders to elect the Cash Alternative, and not to elect the Share Alternative.
Shareholders and Optionholders are urged to read and consider carefully the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee and the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser set out in the letter from the Independent Board Committee and the letter from the Independent Financial Adviser contained in the Scheme Document.
COURT MEETING AND GENERAL MEETING
The Court Meeting and the General Meeting are scheduled to be held at 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting), respectively, on Friday, 12 July 2019 at Tianshan & Lushan Rooms, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong.
The High Court has directed that the Court Meeting be convened for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Scheme (with or without modification).
Immediately following the conclusion of the Court Meeting, the General Meeting will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the special resolution to give effect to the Scheme, including the reduction of the share capital of the Company by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares and the issue to the Offeror of such number of new Shares as is equal to the number of the Scheme Shares cancelled.
Notices of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting are contained in the Scheme Document.
An announcement will be made by the Company and the Offeror in relation to the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting on Friday, 12 July 2019.
CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBER FOR DETERMINATION OF ENTITLEMENTS TO VOTE
For the purpose of determining the entitlements of the Scheme Shareholders to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of Shareholders to attend and vote at the General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Friday, 12 July 2019 (both days inclusive) and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to vote at the Court Meeting and the General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Share Registrar at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 8 July 2019.
CONDITIONS OF THE PROPOSAL AND THE SCHEME
Shareholders and potential investors should be aware that the implementation of the Scheme and the Proposal is subject to the fulfilment or waiver, as applicable, of the Conditions as described in the section headed "3. Conditions of the Proposal and the Scheme" in the Explanatory Statement of the Scheme Document, and therefore the Proposal and the Scheme may or may not be implemented. All of the Conditions will have to be fulfilled or waived, as applicable, on or before the Long Stop Date, failing which the Proposal and Scheme will lapse.
Assuming that the Conditions are fulfilled or, as applicable, waived, the Proposal and the Scheme will become effective on the Effective Date, which is expected to be Monday, 19 August 2019, and the listing of the Shares on the Stock Exchange is expected to be withdrawn at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 pursuant to Rule 6.15(2) of the Listing Rules.
Further announcements will be made regarding the Proposal and the Scheme in accordance with the requirements of the Takeovers Code and the Listing Rules, including in relation to the results of the hearing of the petition to sanction the Scheme by the High Court, the Scheme Record Date, the Effective Date and the date of withdrawal of the listing of the Shares from the Stock Exchange.
EXPECTED TIMETABLE
The expected timetable for the Proposal is as follows:
Hong Kong Time
Date of despatch of the Scheme Document . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 20 June 2019
Date of despatch of the Option Offer Letter for the Option Offer . . . . . . . . Thursday, 20 June 2019
Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to become
entitled to the 2018 Company Dividend . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 21 June 2019
Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of Shareholders to the 2018
Company Dividend (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . from Monday, 24 June 2019 to Thursday, 27 June 2019 (both days inclusive)
Latest time for Optionholders to lodge notices of exercise (accompanied by full payment of the exercise price) of their Share Options in order to become entitled to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and
the General Meeting (Note 12) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 5 July 2019
Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to become entitled to attend and vote at the Court Meeting
and the General Meeting. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .4:30 p.m. on Monday, 8 July 2019
Register of members of the Company closed for determination of entitlements of holders of Scheme Shares to attend and vote at the Court Meeting and of Shareholders to attend and vote at the
General Meeting (Note 1) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Friday, 12 July 2019 (both days inclusive)
Latest time for lodging forms of proxy in respect of (Note 2)
• Court Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 July 2019
• General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 10 July 2019
Meeting Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 12 July 2019
Court Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10.30 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019
General Meeting (Note 3) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019 (or immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the Court Meeting)
Announcement of the results of the Court Meeting and the General Meeting posted on the website of the Stock
Exchange and the website of the Company. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 12 July 2019
Latest Options Exercise Date (Note 5 and Note 11) . . . . . . . . . .4:30 p.m. on Monday, 15 July 2019
Expected last day for trading in the Shares
on the Stock Exchange . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 16 July 2019
Latest time for lodging transfers of Shares in order to
qualify for entitlements under the Scheme . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 19 July 2019
Register of members of the Company closed for determining entitlements to qualify under the Scheme
(Note 4 and Note 5) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . From Monday, 22 July 2019 onwards
Latest time and date for lodging the Form of Acceptance in
relation to the Option Offer (Note 7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, 7 August 2019
Share Option Record Date (Note 5 and Note 7) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 7 August 2019
Scheme Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August 2019
Lapse of all Share Options (Note 12) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August 2019
Latest time for lodging the Election Form for election of
the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative (Note 6) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 August 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:53:01 UTC
|
|