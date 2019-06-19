China Power Clean Energy Development : Announcements and Notices - Notice of General Meeting

Notes:

Unless otherwise defined in this notice or the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Scheme Document shall have the same meanings when used in this notice.

At the General Meeting, the chairman of the General Meeting will put forward the above resolution to be voted on by way of poll.

A white form of proxy for use at the General Meeting is enclosed with the Scheme Document.

A member entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more persons, whether a member of the Company or not, as his proxy to attend, speak and vote instead of him/her. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.

In order to be valid, the white form of proxy, together with the letter or power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof (in the case of a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an attorney or a duly authorised officer on its behalf and to the satisfaction of the directors of the Company), must be lodged at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the white form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. In the event that a member attends and votes at the General Meeting after having lodged his form of proxy, his form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked by operation of law.

In the case of joint holders of a Share, the vote of the most senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the Share.

For the purpose of determining the entitlements of Shareholders to attend and vote at the General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Friday, 12 July 2019, both days inclusive, and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 8 July 2019.