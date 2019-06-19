|
China Power Clean Energy Development : Announcements and Notices - Notice of General Meeting
06/19/2019 | 07:39pm EDT
CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED
中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 0735)
NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting (the "General Meeting") of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at 11:00 a.m. (or if later immediately after the conclusion or adjournment of the meeting of the holders of the shares in the capital of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited ("Shares") (other than those directly held by the Offeror) (the "Scheme Shares") convened at the direction of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for the same day and place) on Friday, 12 July 2019 at Tianshan & Lushan Rooms, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing, the following as a special resolution:
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
"THAT:
-
the proposed scheme of arrangement dated 20 June 2019 (the "Scheme") between the Company and the holders of the Scheme Shares as at the Scheme Record Date (as defined in the Scheme), in the form of the print contained in the scheme document dated 20 June 2019 (the "Scheme Document") which has been produced to this Meeting and for the purpose of identification signed by the chairman of this Meeting, with any modification of or addition to it, or any condition, as may be approved or imposed by the High Court, be and is hereby approved;
-
for the purpose of giving effect to the Scheme, on the date on which the Scheme becomes effective in accordance with the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Effective Date"):
-
-
the share capital of the Company be reduced by cancelling and extinguishing the Scheme Shares;
-
subject to and forthwith upon such reduction of capital taking effect, the issued share capital of the Company be increased to its former amount by the creation of the same number of new Shares as the number of Scheme Shares cancelled; and
-
-
the Company shall apply the reserve created in its books of account as a result of the said reduction of capital in paying up in full the new Shares so issued, which new Shares shall be allotted and issued, credited as fully paid, to the Offeror and the directors of the Company be and are hereby unconditionally authorised to allot and issue the same accordingly;
-
any one of the directors of the Company be and is hereby unconditionally authorised to do all acts and things considered by him to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the Scheme, including (without limitation)
-
-
the making of an application to the Stock Exchange for the withdrawal of the listing of Shares on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, subject to the Scheme taking effect; (ii) the reduction of capital; (iii) the allotment and issue of the Shares referred to above; and (iv) the giving, on behalf of the Company, of consent to any modification of, or addition to, the Scheme, which the High Court may see fit to impose and to do all other acts and things considered by them to be necessary or desirable in connection with the implementation of the Scheme."
By order of the board
China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited
Mr. Sun Guigen
Director
Hong Kong, 20 June 2019
As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are:
Executive Directors: Mr. He Hongxin, Mr. He Lianhui, Mr. Sun Guigen, Mr. Qi Tengyun;
Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Tian Jun, Mr. Zhou Jiong; and
Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. Chu Kar Wing, Dr. Li Fang, Mr. Wong Kwok Tai and Ms. Ng Yi Kum.
Notes:
-
Unless otherwise defined in this notice or the context otherwise requires, terms defined in the Scheme Document shall have the same meanings when used in this notice.
-
At the General Meeting, the chairman of the General Meeting will put forward the above resolution to be voted on by way of poll.
-
A white form of proxy for use at the General Meeting is enclosed with the Scheme Document.
-
A member entitled to attend and vote at the General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more persons, whether a member of the Company or not, as his proxy to attend, speak and vote instead of him/her. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of Shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy.
-
In order to be valid, the white form of proxy, together with the letter or power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof (in the case of a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an attorney or a duly authorised officer on its behalf and to the satisfaction of the directors of the Company), must be lodged at the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the white form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending and voting in person at the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. In the event that a member attends and votes at the General Meeting after having lodged his form of proxy, his form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked by operation of law.
-
In the case of joint holders of a Share, the vote of the most senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the Share.
-
For the purpose of determining the entitlements of Shareholders to attend and vote at the General Meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 9 July 2019 to Friday, 12 July 2019, both days inclusive, and during such period, no transfer of Shares will be effected. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the General Meeting, all transfers accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong before 4:30 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday, 8 July 2019.
-
If a tropical cyclone warning signal No.8 or above is or is expected to be hoisted or a black rainstorm warning signal is or is expected to be in force at any time after 7:00 a.m. on the date of the General Meeting, the General Meeting will be postponed. The Company will post an announcement on the respective websites of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company to notify members of the date, time and venue of the rescheduled meeting.
In case of any inconsistency, the English version of this notice shall prevail.
