China Power Clean Energy Development : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited 中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0735)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 March 2019, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

Wang Binghua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors: Non-executive Directors: Mr. He Hongxin Mr. Wang Binghua Mr. Wang Fengxue Mr. Zhou Jiong Mr. Zhao Xinyan Mr. Qi Tengyun Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. Chu Kar Wing Dr. Li Fang Mr. Wong Kwok Tai Ms. Ng Yi Kum

