China Power Clean Energy Development : Announcements and Notices - Trading Halt

03/21/2019 | 10:25pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited 中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0735)

TRADING HALT

At the request of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 22 March 2019, pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

Wang Binghua

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive Directors:

Non-executive Directors:

Mr. He Hongxin

Mr. Wang Binghua

Mr. Wang Fengxue

Mr. Zhou Jiong

Mr. Zhao Xinyan

Mr. Qi Tengyun

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chu Kar Wing

Dr. Li Fang

Mr. Wong Kwok Tai

Ms. Ng Yi Kum

Please also refer to the published version of this announcement on the Company's website.

Disclaimer

China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 02:24:03 UTC
