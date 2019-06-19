Log in
China Power Clean Energy Development : Circulars - (1) Proposal for the Delisting of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited By China Power New Energy Limited By Way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (2) Irrevocable Undertaking by the Iu Shareholder To Approve the Proposal Financial Adviser to China Power New Energy Limited

06/19/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in doubt as to any aspect of this Scheme Document, the Scheme or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant, or other professional advisor.

Scheme Shareholders should read the whole of this Scheme Document. In addition, this Scheme Document should be read in conjunction with the accompanying forms of proxy and the Election Form.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited, you should at once hand this Scheme Document and the accompanying forms of proxy and the Election Form to the purchaser or the transferee or to the licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or the transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Scheme Document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Scheme Document.

CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY

CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY

LIMITED

DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 電 力 新能源有限公司

中 國 電 力 清 潔 能 源 發展有限公司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 0735)

(1) PROPOSAL FOR THE DELISTING OF

CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

BY CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED

BY WAY OF A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

(UNDER SECTION 673 OF THE COMPANIES ORDINANCE)

  1. IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKING BY THE IU SHAREHOLDER TO APPROVE THE PROPOSAL

Financial Adviser to CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED

Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee

SOMERLEY CAPITAL LIMITED

Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this Scheme Document are defined under the section headed "Definitions" in Part I of this Scheme Document.

A letter from the Board is set out in Part IV of this Scheme Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Shareholders and Optionholders in connection with the Proposal and the Option Offer is set out in Part V of this Scheme Document. A letter from Somerley, being the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal and the Option Offer, is set out in Part VI of this Scheme Document. An Explanatory Statement regarding the Scheme is set out in Part VII of this Scheme Document.

The actions to be taken by the Shareholders and the Optionholders are set out in Part II of this Scheme Document.

Notices convening the Court Meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019 and the General Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019 (or in the case of the General Meeting immediately after the conclusion or the adjournment of the Court Meeting) are set out in Appendix VII and Appendix VIII to this Scheme Document respectively. Whether or not you are able to attend the Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof, you are strongly urged to complete and sign the enclosed pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting and the enclosed white form of proxy in respect of the General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and to lodge them at the office of the Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than the respective times and dates as stated under Part II - Actions to be taken of this Scheme Document. Completion and return of the forms of proxy for Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the relevant meeting or any adjournment thereof, should you so wish. In the event that you attend and vote at the relevant meeting or any adjournment thereof after having lodged your forms of proxy, the returned forms of proxy shall be deemed to have been revoked by operation of law.

This Scheme Document is issued jointly by China Power New Energy Limited and China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited.

The English language texts of this Scheme Document, the Option Offer Letter and the Forms of Acceptance shall prevail over their respective Chinese version for the purpose of interpretation.

20 June 2019

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

NOTICE TO US INVESTORS

The Proposal is being made to cancel the securities of a Hong Kong company by means of a scheme of arrangement provided for under the Companies Ordinance. The financial information included in this Scheme Document has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in Hong Kong and the PRC and thus may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Accordingly, the Proposal is subject to the disclosure requirements and practices applicable in Hong Kong to schemes of arrangement which differ from the disclosure requirements of the US tender offer rules.

This Scheme Document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company in the United States.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the Proposal by a US holder of Scheme Shares as consideration for the cancellation of his/her/its Scheme Shares pursuant to the Scheme or by an Optionholder as consideration for the cancellation of his/her/its Share Options may be a taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes and under applicable US state and local, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each holder of Scheme Shares or Share Options is urged to consult his/her/its independent professional adviser immediately regarding the tax consequences of the Proposal applicable to him.

It may be difficult for US holders of Scheme Shares and Share Options to enforce their rights and claims arising out of the US federal securities laws, since the Offeror and the Company are located in a country other than the United States, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a country other than the United States. US holders of Scheme Shares or Share Options may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of the US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's judgement.

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS AND OPTIONHOLDERS OUTSIDE OF HONG KONG

AND THE UNITED STATES

The implementation of the Proposal to Shareholders and the Option Offer to Optionholders who are not resident in Hong Kong or the United States may be subject to the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which such holders are located. Such holders should inform themselves about and observe any applicable legal or regulatory requirements.

Please refer to the section headed "21. Overseas Shareholders and Optionholders" in the Explanatory Statement for further information.

- i -

TABLE OF CONTENT

Page

PART I

DEFINITIONS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

PART II

ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10

PART III

EXPECTED TIMETABLE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

16

PART IV

LETTER FROM THE BOARD . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

20

PART V

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT BOARD

COMMITTEE. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

34

PART VI

LETTER FROM THE INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL

ADVISER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

36

PART VII

EXPLANATORY STATEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

64

APPENDIX I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP . . . . . . . . . .

I-1

APPENDIX II

FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF PARENTCO . . . . . . . . . . .

II-1

APPENDIX III

INDEBTEDNESS STATEMENT OF THE OFFEROR . . . . . .

III-1

APPENDIX IV

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY AND

THE OFFEROR . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IV-1

APPENDIX V

ESTIMATES OF VALUE OF OFFEROR SHARES . . . . . . . .

V-1

APPENDIX VI

SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VI-1

APPENDIX VII

NOTICE OF COURT MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VII-1

APPENDIX VIII

NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

VIII-1

APPENDIX IX

FORM OF OPTION OFFER LETTER . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

IX-1

- ii -

PART I

DEFINITIONS

In this Scheme Document, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"2018 Company Dividend"

the final dividend of RMB0.0546 per Share for the year

ended 31 December 2018 which the Board has

recommended pursuant to the 2018 Results

Announcement, the payment of which has been approved

by an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at the

annual general meeting of the Company held on

Thursday, 30 May 2019

"2018 Results Announcement"

the announcement dated 27 March 2019 issued by the

Company in relation to the annual results of the Group

for the financial year ended 31 December 2018

"acting in concert"

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Takeovers Code and

"concert party" shall be construed accordingly

"Announcement"

the announcement dated 28 March 2019 issued jointly by

the Offeror and the Company in relation to the Proposal

"Announcement Date"

28 March 2019, being the date of the Announcement

"associates"

has the meaning ascribed to it in the Takeovers Code

"Beneficial Owner(s)"

any beneficial owner(s) of the Shares registered in the

name of a Registered Owner(s)

"Board"

the board of directors of the Company

"Business Day"

a day on which the Stock Exchange is open for the

transaction of business

"Cancellation Consideration"

the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative

"Cash Alternative"

HK$5.45 per Scheme Share in cash

"CCASS"

the Central Clearing and Settlement System established

and operated by HKSCC

"CCASS Clearing Participant"

a person admitted to participate in CCASS as a direct

clearing participant or general clearing participant

- 1 -

PART I

DEFINITIONS

"CCASS Custodian Participant"

a person admitted to participate in CCASS as a custodian

participant

"CCASS Investor Participant"

a person admitted to participate in CCASS as an investor

participant who may be an individual or joint individuals

or a corporation

"CCASS Participant"

a CCASS Clearing Participant or a CCASS Custodian

Participant or a CCASS Investor Participant

"Certain Funds Period"

from 28 March 2019, being the date of reasonable

satisfaction (or waiver) of the conditions precedent for

drawdown under the facility made available to the

Offeror by Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited until the

earliest of: (i) the full settlement of the total

consideration in respect of the Proposal; (ii) the date on

which the Proposal is withdrawn or lapses in accordance

with its terms and the Takeovers Code; and (iii) the date

falling twelve (12) months from the date of such facility

letter

"China Three Gorges"

China Three Gorges Corporation* (中國長江三峽集團有

限公司), a company established in the PRC with limited

liability

"CO Disinterested Shares"

has the meaning ascribed to "disinterested shares" in

section 674(3) of the Companies Ordinance

"Company"

China Power Clean Energy Development Company

Limited (中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司), a company

incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability whose

shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock

Exchange (stock code: 0735)

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of

Hong Kong)

"Conditions"

the conditions to the implementation of the Proposal and

the Scheme as set out in the section headed "3.

Conditions of the Proposal and the Scheme" under Part

VII - Explanatory Statement of this Scheme Document

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 22:53:01 UTC
