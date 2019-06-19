China Power Clean Energy Development : Circulars - (1) Proposal for the Delisting of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited By China Power New Energy Limited By Way of a Scheme of Arrangement (Under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance) (2) Irrevocable Undertaking by the Iu Shareholder To Approve the Proposal Financial Adviser to China Power New Energy Limited

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalized terms used in this Scheme Document are defined under the section headed "Definitions" in Part I of this Scheme Document.

A letter from the Board is set out in Part IV of this Scheme Document. A letter from the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Shareholders and Optionholders in connection with the Proposal and the Option Offer is set out in Part V of this Scheme Document. A letter from Somerley, being the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee, containing its advice to the Independent Board Committee in connection with the Proposal and the Option Offer, is set out in Part VI of this Scheme Document. An Explanatory Statement regarding the Scheme is set out in Part VII of this Scheme Document.

The actions to be taken by the Shareholders and the Optionholders are set out in Part II of this Scheme Document.

Notices convening the Court Meeting to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019 and the General Meeting to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 12 July 2019 (or in the case of the General Meeting immediately after the conclusion or the adjournment of the Court Meeting) are set out in Appendix VII and Appendix VIII to this Scheme Document respectively. Whether or not you are able to attend the Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting or any adjournment thereof, you are strongly urged to complete and sign the enclosed pink form of proxy in respect of the Court Meeting and the enclosed white form of proxy in respect of the General Meeting, in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and to lodge them at the office of the Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not later than the respective times and dates as stated under Part II - Actions to be taken of this Scheme Document. Completion and return of the forms of proxy for Court Meeting and/or the General Meeting will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the relevant meeting or any adjournment thereof, should you so wish. In the event that you attend and vote at the relevant meeting or any adjournment thereof after having lodged your forms of proxy, the returned forms of proxy shall be deemed to have been revoked by operation of law.

This Scheme Document is issued jointly by China Power New Energy Limited and China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited.

The English language texts of this Scheme Document, the Option Offer Letter and the Forms of Acceptance shall prevail over their respective Chinese version for the purpose of interpretation.