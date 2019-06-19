China Power Clean Energy Development : Circulars - Election Form for the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative 0 06/19/2019 | 08:09pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS ELECTION FORM IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT THIS ELECTION FORM, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LICENSED SECURITIES DEALER OR REGISTERED INSTITUTION IN SECURITIES, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, PROFESSIONAL ACCOUNTANT AND/OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. 本選擇表格乃重要文件，請立即處理。 閣下如對本選擇表格有任何疑問，應諮詢持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構、銀行經理、律師、專業會計師及╱或 其他專業顧問。 IF YOU HAVE SOLD OR TRANSFERRED ALL YOUR SHARES IN CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED (THE "COMPANY"), YOU SHOULD AT ONCE HAND THIS ELECTION FORM AND THE ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS TO THE PURCHASER OR THE TRANSFEREE OR TO THE LICENSED SECURITIES DEALER OR REGISTERED INSTITUTION IN SECURITIES OR OTHER AGENT THROUGH WHOM THE SALE OR THE TRANSFER WAS EFFECTED FOR TRANSMISSION TO THE PURCHASER OR THE TRANSFEREE. 閣下如已售出或轉讓名下所有中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司（「本公司」）股份，應立即將本選擇表格及隨附的文件送交買家或承讓人，或經手買賣或轉讓 的持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構或其他代理商，以便轉交買家或承讓人。 This Election Form is referred to in the accompanying document to the Scheme Shareholders dated 20 June 2019 in relation to, among other things, a scheme of arrangement between the Company and the Scheme Shareholders (the "Scheme Document"). You should read this Election Form in conjunction with the Scheme Document. Unless otherwise defined, defined terms in the Scheme Document have the same meanings in this Election Form. 本選擇表格乃日期為2019年6月20日致計劃股東有關（其中包括）本公司與計劃股東之間的計劃安排的隨附文件（「計劃文件」）所述的選擇表格。本選擇表格 應與計劃文件一併閱讀。除非另有界定，否則計劃文件所界定詞彙於本選擇表格中具有相同涵義。 CHINA POWER NEW ENERGY LIMITED CHINA POWER CLEAN ENERGY 中國電力新能源有限公司 DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) 中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司 （於香港註冊成立之有限公司） (incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) （於香港註冊成立之有限公司） (Stock Code: 0735) （股份代號：0735） ELECTION FORM FOR THE CASH ALTERNATIVE OR THE SHARE ALTERNATIVE 供現金選擇或股份選擇使用的選擇表格 If you are a Beneficial Owner whose shares are deposited in CCASS and registered under the name of HKSCC Nominees: DO NOT COMPLETE THIS FORM. YOU SHOULD CONTACT THE SHAREHOLDER HOLDING YOUR SHARES ON YOUR BEHALF TO COMPLETE THIS ELECTION FORM. If you are a registered Shareholder on the Scheme Record Date: Unless you are a Non-Qualifying Shareholder, you are entitled to make an irrevocable election to receive: (a) the Cash Alternative for all of the Shares registered in your name as at the Scheme Record Date; or (b) the Share Alternative for all of the Shares registered in your name as at the Scheme Record Date, by lodging this Election Form, duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions appearing on it, at the office of the Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (which will be relocated to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong with effect from 11 July 2019) by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 August 2019 (or such later date as may be notified by way of joint announcement by the Offeror and the Company on the website of the Stock Exchange) (the " Election Time ").

by lodging this Election Form, duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions appearing on it, at the office of the Share Registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (which will be relocated to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong with effect from 11 July 2019) by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 15 August 2019 (or such later date as may be notified by way of joint announcement by the Offeror and the Company on the website of the Stock Exchange) (the "Election Time").

Unless you are HKSCC Nominees Limited, you may not elect a combination of the Cash Alternative and the Share Alternative.

Assuming the Scheme becomes binding and effective in accordance with its terms, save as otherwise provided in this Election Form, you will receive the Cash Alternative (but not the Share Alternative) for all of the Shares registered in your name if you have:

not returned this Election Form as described above by the Election Time; or returned this Election Form which is not duly completed or executed in accordance with the instructions on it or contains inaccurate, incorrect, invalid or incomplete information or illegible writing or is otherwise not valid in accordance with the terms set out in the Scheme Document.

This Election Form is valid ONLY IF you are a registered Shareholder as at the Scheme Record Date and you have duly completed this Election Form and provided complete and correct information in accordance with the instructions herein.

you are a registered Shareholder as at the Scheme Record Date and you have duly completed this Election Form and provided complete and correct information in accordance with the instructions herein. You should consult your broker, custodian, nominee and/or other relevant person as soon as possible as to the timing and procedures for the election of the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative.

This Election Form should be completed in BLOCK CAPITALS.

Any alteration made to this Election Form must be signed by the registered Shareholder.

閣下為實益擁有人（其股份以香港中央結算（代理人）名義存入中央結算及交收系統並登記）：

請勿填寫本表格。 閣下應聯絡代 閣下持有股份的股東填寫本選擇表格。

閣下於計劃記錄日期為登記股東：

除非 閣下為非合資格股東，否則閣下可於 2019 年 8 月 15 日（星期四） （或要約方及本公司在聯交所網站刊發聯合公告所知會的較後日期） 下午四時三十 分 （「 選擇時間 」） 前 ，將已按其上印備指示填妥並簽署的本選擇表格送交股份過戶登記處卓佳登捷時有限公司的辦事處（地址為香港皇后大道東 183 號合 和中心 22 樓）（將遷往香港皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 54 樓，自 2019 年 7 月 11 日起生效），藉以不可撤銷地選擇： (a) 就於計劃記錄日期以 閣下名義登記的 所有股份收取現金選擇；或 (b) 就於計劃記錄日期以 閣下名義登記的所有股份收取股份選擇。

除非 閣下為香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司，否則不可同時選擇現金選擇及股份選擇。

假定計劃按照其條款具約束力及生效，除本選擇表格另有規定者外，在下列情況下， 閣下將就以 閣下名義登記的所有股份收取現金選擇（而非股份 選擇）：

閣下並無於選擇時間之前按上文所述方式交回本選擇表格；或 閣下已交回本選擇表格，但其並無按其上印備指示填妥或簽署或含有不準確、不正確、無效或不完整資料或不可辨認書寫或因其他原因而按計劃文 件所載條款無效。

倘 閣下於計劃記錄日期為登記股東，且 閣下已填妥本選擇表格並根據表格所載指示提供完整及正確資料，本選擇表格 方為 有效。

有效。 閣下應盡快就選擇現金選擇或股份選擇的時間及程序諮詢 閣下的經紀、託管人、代名人及 ╱ 或其他有關人士。

或其他有關人士。 請用正楷填妥本選擇表格。

本選擇表格的任何修正，均須由登記股東簽署。 Read the "IMPORTANT POINTS ABOUT THE ELECTION" before completing this Election Form. 填寫本選擇表格前請先閱讀「有關選擇之要點」。 PART 1 - REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S) DETAILS (PLEASE COMPLETE IN BLOCK CAPITALS) 第1部分－登記股東資料（請用正楷填寫） (1) NAME OF REGISTERED SHAREHOLDER(S): 登記股東姓名： . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . English: 英文：. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . OR 或 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . COMPANY NAME(S): 公司名稱：. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . English: 英文：. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) Address entered in the register of members of the Company in English: (3) Share certificate number(s) in respect of the Share(s) registered in your name: 於本公司股東名冊中登記的英文地址： 以 閣下名義登記的股份的股份證書號碼： . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (4) Contact telephone number (including country and area codes, if applicable): . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 聯絡電話（包括國家及地區代號（如適用））： . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . PART 2 - ELECTION 第2部分－選擇 PLEASE ELECT ONLY ONE (1) OF THE TWO OPTIONS BELOW BY TICKING (✓) ONE (1) BOX ONLY. 請在以下兩個選項中選擇其中一(1)個（只可選一次），並只在一(1)個空格填上「✓」號。 OPTION A: 選項甲： ELECT THE CASH ALTERNATIVE FOR ALL OF THE SHARES REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME AS AT THE SCHEME RECORD DATE YOU MUST COMPLETE PART 3 AND SIGN

就於計劃記錄日期以 閣下名義登記的 所有 股份選擇 現金選擇

就於計劃記錄日期以 閣下名義登記的 股份選擇 閣下必須填寫第 3 部分並簽署 OPTION B: 選項乙： ELECT THE SHARE ALTERNATIVE FOR ALL OF THE SHARES REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME AS AT THE SCHEME RECORD DATE (See Notes) YOU MUST COMPLETE PART 3 AND SIGN 就於計劃記錄日期以 閣下名義登記的所有股份選擇股份選擇（見附註） 閣下必須填寫第 3 部分並簽署 Notes: FRACTIONS OF NEW OFFEROR SHARES TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS WHO HAVE VALIDLY ELECTED THE SHARE ALTERNATIVE ARE TO BE ROUNDED DOWN TO THE NEAREST WHOLE NUMBER. 附註： 派發予選擇股份選擇的股東的零碎新要約方股份將向下捨入至最接近整數。 PART 3 - SIGNATURE 第3部分－簽名欄 In order to be effective, this Election Form must be signed personally (or under a power of attorney, and the original thereof or a certified copy thereof must be lodged with this Election Form) by the registered Shareholder. In the case of joint holders, all such holders must sign on this Election Form. In the case of a body corporate, this Election Form must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person duly authorised. 本選擇表格必須由登記股東親筆簽署（或根據其授權書簽署，授權書的正本或其獲核實的副本必須連同本選擇表格一併提交），方為有效。倘屬聯名持有 人，所有該等持有人必須簽署本選擇表格。倘屬法人團體，則本選擇表格須由其一名高級職員、代理人或獲正式授權的其他人士簽署或加蓋公司印章。 SIGNATURE(S) OF SHAREHOLDER(S) OR DULY AUTHORISED AGENT(S) (COMPANY CHOP, IF APPLICABLE) 股東或獲正式授權代表簽署（加蓋公司印章（如適用）） DATED THIS. . . . DAY OF. . . . . . . . 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 日期：2019年. . . . 月. . . . . . . 日 IMPORTANT POINTS ABOUT THE ELECTION If you are a Shareholder who is not a resident in Hong Kong, you may be subject to the laws of relevant jurisdictions. You are reminded that you should inform yourself about and observe any applicable legal, tax or regulatory requirements. It is the responsibility of any overseas Shareholders wishing to accept the Proposal and make the election of the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative to satisfy themselves as to the full observance of the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in connection therewith, including the obtaining of any governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required, or the compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any issue, transfer or other taxes due in such jurisdiction. Any acceptance by such overseas Shareholders will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty from such persons to the Company and the Offeror that those local laws and requirements have been complied with. For the avoidance of doubt, neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees Limited will give, or be subject to, any of the above representations and warranties. If you are in doubt as to your position, you should consult your own professional advisers. If you wish to elect the Share Alternative for all of the Shares registered in your name, you should refer to and follow the relevant instructions in the Scheme Document and consult your broker, custodian, nominee or other relevant person (as the case may be) as soon as practicable as to the timing and procedures for the election of the Share Alternative. If you are a Non-Qualifying Shareholder, you will only be able to elect for the Cash Alternative and will not be able to elect for the Share Alternative. By completing, signing and submitting this Election Form, you hereby represent and warrant to the Company and the Offeror that: you may lawfully be offered, take up, obtain and receive the New Offeror Shares in the jurisdiction in which you reside or are currently located; you are not resident or located in, or a citizen of: (a) the U.S.; or (b) any other territory where it would be unlawful to elect for the Share Alternative and/or receive the New Offeror Shares; you are not electing for the Share Alternative and/or receiving the New Offeror Shares on a non-discretionary basis for a person who is resident or located in, or a citizen of: (a) the U.S.; or (b) any other territory where it would be unlawful to elect for the Share Alternative and/or receive the New Offeror Shares at the time the instruction to elect was given; you are not taking up for the account of any person who is located in the U.S. or any other territory where it would be unlawful to elect for the Share Alternative and/or receive the New Offeror Shares unless: the instruction to elect for the Share Alternative and/or receive the New Offeror Shares was received from a person outside the U.S. or any other territory where it would be unlawful to elect for the Share Alternative and/or receive the New Offeror Shares; and the person giving such instruction has confirmed that it (aa) has the authority to give such instruction, and (bb) either (x) has investment discretion over such account or (y) is an investment manager or investment company that is electing for the Share Alternative and/or receiving the New Offeror Shares in an "offshore transaction" within the Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act; you are electing for the Share Alternative and/or receiving the New Offeror Shares in an "offshore transaction" as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act; you have not been offered the New Offeror Shares by means of any "directed selling efforts" as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act; you are not electing for the Share Alternative and/or receiving the New Offeror Shares with a view to the offer, sale, allotment, taking up, exercise, resale, renouncement, pledge, transfer, delivery or distribution, directly or indirectly, of such New Offeror Shares into: (a) the U.S.; or (b) any other territory where it would be unlawful to elect for the Share Alternative and/or receive the New Offeror Shares; and you understand that the New Offeror Shares have not been or will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state, territory, or possession of the U.S. For the avoidance of doubt, neither HKSCC nor HKSCC Nominees Limited will give, or be subject to, any of the above representations and warranties. In the event that you are a current Shareholder or Beneficial Owner resident or located in the United States and you believe that you are qualified to elect to receive the New Offeror Shares, you should contact the Company directly between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Monday to Friday (except public holidays in Hong Kong) until 31 July 2019:

By Mail: China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited at Rooms 3801-05, 38/F, China Resources Building, 26 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong

By Email: ir@cpne.com.hk

Attention: Investor Relations Department The Company shall have the right to reject any and all Election Forms that it determines to be not duly completed or executed in accordance with the instructions herein or containing inaccurate, incorrect, invalid or incomplete information or illegible writing or otherwise not valid in accordance with the terms set out in the Scheme Document. None of the Offeror, the Company or the Share Registrar is obliged to return the Election Form to such Shareholder or give notice to any Shareholder of any such rejection and each of them hereby disclaims any and all liabilities arising from not giving such notification. In such a case you will receive the Cash Alternative (but not the Share Alternative) for all of the Shares registered in your name. The Company shall also have the right to treat any Election Form that has not been duly completed in accordance with the instructions herein, or has otherwise been completed incorrectly, as being valid, provided that the Company in its absolute discretion considers the omissions or errors to be immaterial. None of the Offeror, the Company or the Share Registrar is obliged to give notice to any Shareholder of any such defects or irregularities and each of them hereby disclaims any and all liabilities arising from not giving such notification or from the Company exercising or not exercising its discretion as aforementioned. An Election Form which is completed and delivered by you shall be irrevocable and incapable of being amended, withdrawn or revoked unless the Company expressly consents to such amendment, withdrawal or revocation. No acknowledgement of receipt of any Election Form will be given to you. Details of the Cash Alternative and the Share Alternative are set out in the Scheme Document. 有關選擇之要點 1. 如 閣下為股東而並非香港居民，或會受到相關司法管轄區的法例所規限。謹請 閣下自行了解及遵守任何適用法律、稅項或監管規定。倘任何海外股東如欲接納建議及選取現金選擇或股份選擇），須自行就此全面遵守 相關司法管轄區的法例，包括獲取任何必要的政府、外匯管制或其他方面的同意，或遵守其他必要的手續及繳納任何於有關司法管轄區應繳的發行款項、轉讓款項及其他稅項。該等海外股東的任何接納將被視為構成該等 人士向本公司及要約方作出聲明及保證已遵守當地各項法例及規定。為免生疑問，香港結算及香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司概不會作出上述任何聲明及保證，亦不受上述任何聲明及保證所規限。 閣下如對本身狀況 有任何疑問，應諮詢 閣下的專業顧問。 2. 倘 閣下有意就所有以 閣下名義登記股份選擇股份選擇，則 閣下應參考及按計劃文件的相關指示並於實際可行情況下盡快就選擇股份選擇的時間及程序諮詢 閣下的經紀、託管人、代理人或其他相關人士（視情況而 定）。 3. 如 閣下為非合資格股東，僅可選擇現金選擇，而不可選擇股份選擇。 4. 透過填妥、簽署及提交本選擇表格， 閣下謹此向本公司及要約方聲明及保證： (a) 閣下可於 閣下定居或目前所在司法管轄區合法獲提呈、接納、取得及收取新要約方股份； (b) 閣下並非以下地區的居民或市民或位於以下地區：(a)美國；或(b)選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份將屬非法的任何其他地區； (c) 閣下並非按非酌情基準為一名以下地區居民或市民或位於該地區的人士選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份：(a)美國；或(b)於給予選擇指示時選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份將屬非法的任何其他地區； (d) 閣下並非為位於美國或選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份將屬非法的任何其他地區的任何人士賬戶接納，除非： (i) 選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份的指示乃從美國或選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份將屬非法的任何其他地區以外人士接收；及 (ii) 給予有關指示的人士確認，彼(aa)有權給予有關指示；及(bb): (x)對該賬戶擁有投資自由裁量權；或(y)於美國證券法S規例內「離岸交易」為選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份的投資經理或投資公司； (e) 閣下於美國證券法S規例所定義「離岸交易」選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份； (f) 閣下並無透過美國證券法S規例所定義任何「導向式銷售努力」方式獲提呈新要約方股份； (g) 閣下並無選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方股份以直接或間接提呈、銷售、配發、接納、行使、轉售、宣布放棄、質押、轉讓、交付或派發有關新要約方股份至：(a)美國；或(b)選取股份選擇及╱或接收新要約方 股份將屬非法的任何其他地區；及 (h) 閣下理解新要約方股份並無或將不會根據美國證券法或美國的任何州、領土或財產的任何證券監管機關登記。 為免生疑問，香港結算及香港中央結算（代理人）有限公司均不作出或受任何上述聲明及保證所規限。 5. 倘 閣下為當前居住或位於美國的股東或實益擁有人，且 閣下認為有資格選擇接收新的要約人股份， 閣下應於2019年7月31日前的週一至週五（香港公眾假期除外）上午九時至下午五時（香港時間）直接聯繫公司： 通過平郵：中國電力清潔能源發展有限公司，地址為：香港灣仔港灣道26號華潤大廈38樓3801-05室 通過電郵：ir@cpne.com.hk 收件人： 投資者關係部 6. 本公司將有權拒絕接納其認為未按本選擇表格指示妥善填寫或執行或含有不準確、不正確、無效或不完整資料或不可辨認的書寫或由於其他原因而按計劃文件條款無效的任何及所有選擇表格。要約方、本公司或股份過戶 登記處並無義務向該股東交回選擇表格或就任何該等拒絕通知任何股東，且各自特此聲明不會就未有作出該等通知負上任何或所有責任。在此情況下， 閣下將就以 閣下名義登記的所有股份收取現金選擇（而非股份選 擇）。 7. 本公司有權將未按選擇表格上印列指示填妥或並無準確填妥的選擇表格視作有效，惟須由本公司全權酌情認為遺漏或錯誤並不重大。要約方、本公司或股份過戶登記處並無責任就任何此等缺陷或異常情況通知任何股東， 亦不會就未有作出該等通知，或本公司就行使或不行使上述酌情權負上任何或所有責任。 8. 閣下已填妥並提交本選擇表格為不可撤銷及不得修訂、撤回或廢除，除本公司明確同意該等修訂、撤回或廢除。 9. 概不就接獲任何選擇表格發出任何確認收據。 10. 現金選擇及股份選擇的詳情載於計劃文件內。 PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, the Company, UBS and the Share Registrar in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). Reasons for the collection of your personal data

To elect the Share Alternative for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Any failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your election being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the distribution of the New Offeror Shares to which you may be entitled to under the Share Alternative. Purposes

The personal data which you provide in this Election Form may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: processing of your election and verification of compliance with the terms and procedures set out in this Election Form and the Scheme Document;

establishing your entitlements under the Share Alternative;

conducting signature verifications and any other verification of the information you provide;

effecting the Cash Alternative or the Share Alternative;

distributing notices and communications to you from the Offeror, the Company, the Share Registrar and/or appointed trustees or their respective agents, officers and advisers;

compiling statistical information relating to the Shareholders;

making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise), including to the Stock Exchange, the SFC and applicable regulatory or governmental bodies, and otherwise to comply with any legal obligation to which any of the Offeror, the Company, UBS, the Share Registrar and/or appointed trustees (as applicable) is subject;

disclosing and otherwise using relevant information to facilitate claims or bring or defend legal proceedings, or establishing, exercising or defending of legal entitlements by the Offeror, the Company, UBS, the Share Registrar and/or appointed trustees including for the purpose of obtaining related legal advice; and

any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above, and the Proposal, to enable the Offeror and/or the Company to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or any applicable regulatory or governmental bodies and any other purposes to which the Shareholders may from time by time agree to or be informed of. Transfer of personal data

The personal data provided in this Election Form will be kept confidential but the Offeror, the Company and/or the Share Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, disclose and transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: the Offeror, the Company, UBS, the Share Registrar, appointed trustees and/or their agents, officers and advisers;

any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, payment, logistical, brokerage, securities or other services to the Offeror, the Company, UBS, the Share Registrar and/or appointed trustees;

the Stock Exchange, the SFC and any applicable regulatory or governmental bodies;

any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as bank managers, solicitors, accountants, licensed securities dealers or registered institutions in securities, or otherwise ask us to communicate with; and

any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror, the Company, UBS, the Share Registrar and/or appointed trustees considers to be necessary or desirable in connection with any of the above purposes. Access and correction of personal data

The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror, the Company, UBS and/or the Share Registrar hold your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror, the Company, UBS and/or the Share Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access requests.

All requests for access to data, correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Data Protection Officer of the Offeror, the Company, UBS and/or the Share Registrar (as the case may be) at the respective addresses provided in the Scheme Document. BY SIGNING THIS ELECTION FORM, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. 收集個人資料聲明 個人資料 本收集個人資料聲明旨在知會 閣下有關要約方、本公司、瑞銀及股份過戶登記處有關個人資料及香港法例第486章個人資料（私隱）條例（「該條例」）的政策及慣例。 1. 收集 閣下個人資料的原因 閣下的選擇不獲受理或有所延誤。其亦可能妨礙或延誤分派 閣下根據股份選擇可能應得的新要約方股份。 如 閣下選擇股份選擇， 閣下須提供所需個人資料。倘 閣下未能提供任何所需資料，則可能導致 2. 用途 閣下於本選擇表格提供的個人資料可能會就下列用途加以運用、持有及╱或以任何方式保存： • 處理 閣下的選擇及核實遵循本選擇表格及計劃文件載列的條款及手續； • 確定 閣下根據股份選擇有權取得的配額； • 進行簽名核查，以及核查 閣下提供的任何其他資料； • 行使現金選擇或股份選擇； 閣下發佈的通知及通訊； • 自要約方、本公司、股份過戶登記處及╱或獲委任受託人或彼等各自的代理人、職員及顧問向 • 編製有關股東的統計資料； • 按法例、規則或規例（無論法定或其他）規定作出披露，包括向聯交所、證監會及適用監管或政府機構披露，否則遵守要約方、本公司、瑞銀、股份過戶登記處及╱或獲委任受託人（如適用）須遵守的任何法律義 務； • 要約方、本公司、瑞銀、股份過戶登記處及╱或獲委任受託人披露及以其他方式使用有關資料以便索償或提出或抗辯法律訴訟，或成立、行使或抗辯法律權利，包括用於取得相關法律建議；及 • 有關上文所述任何其他臨時或關連用途及建議，以便要約方及╱或本公司履行彼等對股東及╱或任何適用監管或政府機構的責任及股東不時同意或知悉的任何其他用途。 3. 轉交個人資料 本選擇表格提供的個人資料將作為機密資料妥為保存，惟要約方、本公司及╱或股份過戶登記處為達致上述或其中任何用途，向或自下列任何及所有人士及實體披露及轉交（論是否在香港境內外）該等個人資料： • 要約方、本公司、瑞銀、股份過戶登記處、獲委任受託人及╱或彼等的代理人、職員及顧問； • 向要約方、本公司、瑞銀、股份過戶登記處及╱或獲委任受託人就其業務經營提供行政、付款、後勤、經紀、證券或其他服務的任何代理人、承包商或第三方服務供應商； • 聯交所、證監會及任何適用監管或政府機構； • 與 閣下進行交易或建議進行交易的任何其他人士或機構，例如銀行經理、律師、會計師、持牌證券交易商或註冊證券機構，或另行請求我們進行溝通；及 • 要約方、本公司、瑞銀、股份過戶登記處及╱或獲委任受託人認為在與任何上述目的相關必需或適當的情況下的任何其他人士或機構。 4. 存取及更正個人資料 根據該條例的規定， 閣下有權確認要約方、本公司、瑞銀及╱或股份過戶登記處是否持有 閣下的個人資料，並獲取該資料副本，以及更正任何不正確資料。根據該條例的規定，要約方、本公司、瑞銀及╱或股份過戶 登記處可就處理獲取任何資料的要求收取合理手續費。 存取資料或更正資料或獲取有關政策及慣例的資料，以及所持資料類別的所有要求，須提交至要約方的資料保護專員、本公司、瑞銀及╱或股份過戶登記處（視情況而定）在計劃文件載列的相關地址。 閣下一經簽署本選擇表格，即表示同意上述所有條款。 This page is intentionally left blank 此乃白頁 特意留空 Attachments Original document

