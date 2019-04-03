Log in
China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

04/03/2019 | 05:02am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

3 April 2019

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase /

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

Sale

number

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

of shares

/ received

/ received

involved

UBS AG

2 April 2019

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products created

Purchase

23,500

$123,140.0000

$5.2400

$5.2400

shares

as a result of wholly unsolicited

client-driven orders

End

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.

Disclaimer

China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:01:05 UTC
