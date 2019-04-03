China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

3 April 2019

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Nature of dealings Purchase / Total Total amount Highest (H) Lowest (L) of relevant Sale number paid / received prices paid prices paid securities of shares / received / received involved UBS AG 2 April 2019 Ordinary Hedging of Delta 1 products created Purchase 23,500 $123,140.0000 $5.2400 $5.2400 shares as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders End

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.