China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

12 April 2019

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description of relevant securities Nature of dealings Purchase / Sale Total number of shares involved Total amount paid / received Highest (H) prices paid / received Lowest (L) prices paid / received UBS AG 11 April 2019 Ordinary shares Hedging of Delta 1 products created as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders Sale 129,000 $687,570.0000 $5.3300 $5.3300

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror. Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.