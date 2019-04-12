Log in
China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

04/12/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

12 April 2019

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description of relevant securities

Nature of dealings

Purchase / Sale

Total number of shares involved

Total amount paid / received

Highest (H) prices paid / received

Lowest (L) prices paid / received

UBS AG

11 April 2019

Ordinary shares

Hedging of Delta 1 products created as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders

Sale

129,000

$687,570.0000

$5.3300

$5.3300

End

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror. Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.

Disclaimer

China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 08:52:01 UTC
