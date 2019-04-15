Log in
China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

04/15/2019 | 04:53am EDT

Public Disclosure Form

15 April 2019

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party

Date

Description

Nature of dealings

Purchase /

Total

Total amount

Highest (H)

Lowest (L)

of relevant

Sale

number

paid / received

prices paid

prices paid

securities

of shares

/ received

/ received

involved

UBS AG

12 April 2019

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Purchase

194,500

$1,037,935.0000

$5.3400

$5.3300

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

Ordinary

Hedging of Delta 1 products

Sale

23,000

$122,615.0000

$5.3400

$5.3300

shares

created as a result of wholly

unsolicited client-driven orders

End

Public Disclosure Form

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror.

Dealings were made for its own account.

UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.

Disclaimer

China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 08:52:01 UTC
