China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form
28 June 2019
Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement
Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited
The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:
|
Party
|
Date
|
Description
|
Nature of dealings
|
Purchase
|
Total
|
Total amount
|
Highest (H)
|
Lowest (L)
|
|
|
of relevant
|
|
/ Sale
|
number
|
paid / received
|
prices paid
|
prices paid
|
|
|
securities
|
|
|
of shares
|
|
/ received
|
/ received
|
|
|
|
|
|
involved
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
UBS AG
|
27 June 2019
|
Ordinary
|
Hedging of Delta 1 products created
|
Purchase
|
39,000
|
$209,530.0000
|
$5.3800
|
$5.3500
|
|
|
shares
|
as a result of wholly unsolicited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
client-driven orders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror.
Dealings were made for its own account.
UBS AG is ultimately owned by Chase Nominees Ltd, DTC (Cede & Co.), Nortrust Nominees Ltd.
Disclaimer
China Power Clean Energy Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 09:20:04 UTC