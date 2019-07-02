China Power Clean Energy Development : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code

Public Disclosure Form

2 July 2019

Privatisation by way of scheme of arrangement

Disclosure of dealings in the shares of China Power Clean Energy Development Company Limited

The Executive received the following disclosure of securities dealings pursuant to Rule 22 of the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers:

Party Date Description Nature of dealings Purchase Total Total amount Highest (H) Lowest (L) of relevant / Sale number paid / received prices paid prices paid securities of shares / received / received involved UBS AG 28 June 2019 Ordinary Hedging of Delta 1 products created Purchase 33,500 $180,135.0000 $5.3800 $5.3700 shares as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders Ordinary Hedging of Delta 1 products created Sale 4,500 $24,150.0000 $5.3800 $5.3600 shares as a result of wholly unsolicited client-driven orders End

Note:

UBS AG is a Class (2) associate connected with the Offeror.