Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Public Procurement : BUSINESS UPDATE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 03:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED

中 國 公 共 採 購 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1094)

BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by China Public Procurement Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to update the shareholders and potential investors of the Company of the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to business operations of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group").

Amid the recent outbreak of the coronavirus disease, the Government of the People's Republic of China issued notices to extend the period of Chinese New Year holiday in China, in particular, various local provincial governments issued notice and required enterprises to suspend operations temporarily.

As the Group's business and offices are concentrated in China, and has investment property in Wuhan, Hubei Province, the Group's operations have been significantly impacted by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Due to suspension of work since late January 2020 after the Chinese New Year holiday and staff in affected provinces and municipalities is unable to return to business units and resume work as planned, the Group has adopted the arrangement for home office and it is expected that the Group's operations and productivity will continue to be adversely affected.

- 1 -

As at the date of this announcement, it remains uncertain about the extent of the coronavirus disease and recovery of the operations, the board of directors (the "Board") expects there will be a material adverse impact in the first quarter of the financial year of 2020 as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 and will continue to assess the impact of the coronavirus disease on the operation and financial performance of the Group. The Board will also closely monitor the development of the coronavirus disease and the risks and uncertainties faced by the Group as a result of the coronavirus disease. The Company will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcements as and when appropriate.

By order of the Board

China Public Procurement Limited

Zheng Jinwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Zheng Jinwei (Chairman and Chief Executive) and Ms. He Qian; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Limin, Mr. Zhang Jianguo and Mr. Xu Peng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Deng Xiang, Mr. Jiang Jun and Mr. Wang Shuai.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Public Procurement Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 08:52:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:08aAXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
RE
04:08aARGENX : to report full year 2019 financial results and fourth quarter business update on February 27, 2020
PU
04:08aBRABANK ASA : Taking action to reduce credit risk and re...
PU
04:08aMTU AERO ENGINES : Presentation Full Year Results 2019
PU
04:08aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT : PJSC Magnit Announces the Procedure of Exchanged- Traded Bonds Placement ,Terms of the Offers' Submission and Assignment of the Underwriter
PU
04:08aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : to become a carbon-neutral company
PU
04:07aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds
GL
04:06aBITCOIN IRA : ™ Announces Live Webinar Event Highlighting Top Advantages of Crypto IRAs in 2020
PR
04:04aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL : banks issue 1.31 bln yuan in cheap loans to counter virus impact
RE
04:03aNZURI COPPER : Results of Meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : forecasts 2020 profit growth driven by drug, d..
2Oil prices gain on supply threats; demand concerns from coronavirus ease
3AXA : AXA : 2019 Net Profit, Revenue Rose
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Swung to 4Q Net Loss
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group