China Public Procurement : SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER GENERAL MANDATE

General Mandate

The Subscription Shares will be issued pursuant to the General Mandate granted to the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 28 June 2019. As such, the issue of the Subscription Shares is not subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Under the General Mandate, the Company was authorised to allot, issue or deal with up to 34,897,945 ordinary shares of the Company, being 20% of the total number of ordinary shares in issue as at the date of the aforesaid annual general meeting. As at the date of this announcement, none of the General Mandate have been utilised by the Company.

Ranking of Subscription Shares

The Subscription Shares will rank, upon issue, pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of the Subscription Shares.

Condition of the Subscription

Completion of the Subscription is conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting (and not having revoked) or agreeing to grant the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Subscription Shares.

If the aforesaid condition has not been fulfilled on or before 26 August 2020 (or such later date as may be agreed by the Company and the Subscriber), then none of the Company or the Subscriber shall be bound to proceed with completion of the Subscription, and the Subscription Agreement (save and except provisions as to confidentiality and certain other provisions) shall lapse and be of no further effect and neither the Company or the Subscriber shall have any claim against each other save for any antecedent breach prior to the date of such termination.

Since the Subscription is subject to the condition set out in the Subscription Agreement, the Subscription may or may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares.

Completion of the Subscription

Completion of the Subscription shall take place on any Business Day which is not later than 10 Business Days after the date on which the aforesaid condition has been fulfilled as may be notified by the Company to the Subscriber.