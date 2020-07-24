Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Public Procurement : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA PUBLIC PROCUREMENT LIMITED

中 國 公 共 採 購 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1094)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2019 published by China Public Procurement Limited on 7 July 2020. In addition to the disclosure of the closing share price on the date of grant of share options on 9 May 2019 on page 126 of the annual report, the closing share price on 8 May 2019, immediately before the date of grant of share options, was HK$0.405. Save for this, all other information contained in the annual report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

China Public Procurement Limited

Zheng Jinwei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 24 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors comprises two executive directors, namely Mr. Zheng Jinwei (Chairman and Chief Executive) and Ms. He Qian; three non-executive directors, namely Mr. Chen Limin, Mr. Zhang Jianguo and Mr. Xu Peng; and three independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Deng Xiang, Mr. Jiang Jun and Mr. Wang Shuai.

Disclaimer

China Public Procurement Limited published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 13:30:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:56aFIRST TRACTOR : Announcement on estimated increase in results for the half year of 2020
PU
09:56aTRIVAGO N : COVID-19 Database of Worldwide Travel Guidelines Now Available To All trivago Travelers
PU
09:56aBLACK & VEATCH : CEO Commits Global EPC Company to Quest for Greater Disabilities-Related Inclusiveness
BU
09:55aPAYPOINT : Result of AGM
AQ
09:55aJDC GROUP AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:52aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Gets CHMP Positive Opinion for Expanded Use of Imbruvica in Combination with Rituximab
DJ
09:51aENTERGY : Texas Prepared for Tropical Storm Hanna
PU
09:51aThe Central Bank clarifies its Repurchase Agreement with the Federal Reserve Bank, New York
PU
09:51aDuring five days of negotiations we secured EUR 3 billion for Hungary
PU
09:51aMSG : Announces new original programming for the return of hockey
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
4PEARSON PLC : London stocks retreat on mixed earnings, Sino-U.S. tensions
5FLSMIDTH & CO : Preliminary key figures for Q2 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group