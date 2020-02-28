China Purchasing Indexes Drop to Record Lows as Epidemic Stalls Output

BEIJING -- Official gauges of China's factory and nonfactory activity plunged to record lows in February as the nation's economy struggled to resume normal production as it faced the coronavirus epidemic.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers index tumbled to 35.7 in February from 50 in January, indicating a deep contraction. February's reading from the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday was the first official data for a full month of economic activity in China since the coronavirus began affecting the economy in late January.

The index dropped to 38.8 in November 2008, when the financial crisis prompted steep losses on Wall Street and sent shockwaves through the global economy. The 50 mark separates expansion from contraction.

Adding to the gloom, China's nonmanufacturing PMI, also released on Saturday, sank to a record low of 29.6 in February from 54.1 in January. The nonmanufacturing PMI covers such services as retail, aviation and software as well as real estate and construction.

The factory index indicated contraction for most of 2019, hit by a trade war between the U.S. and China. It didn't cross back into expansion until late last year, when trade tensions between the two sides eased.

The February result came in far below the median forecast of 43 by economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal. Purchasing by manufacturers is a leading indicator of business activity because factories buy supplies in anticipation of demand.

Saturday's results show a "relatively large impact" from the epidemic, Zhao Qinghe, an analyst with the statistics bureau, said in a statement accompanying the data release. March's readings should improve because of authorities' efforts to help companies, especially manufacturing firms, resume production, he said.

January's factory reading of 50 -- indicating neither expansion nor contraction -- didn't fully reflect the impact of the epidemic since the previous month's official survey was completed by Jan. 20.

President Xi Jinping made his first public remarks about the disease that day, and economic activity ground to a halt across the country after authorities locked down Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the epidemic, on Jan. 23.

While February's reading reflects the first full month in which the outbreak was widely known, it also overlaps with the Lunar New Year period, which regularly distorts economic activity in the first two months of the year, depending on when it falls in the Western calendar.

In anticipation of the jolt awaiting businesses in China, Beijing has rolled out measures to help companies restore operations, including cutting rents and social insurance payments and increasing lending to small firms.

The central bank lowered benchmark lending rates earlier this month while offering large amounts of liquidity to the financial system so banks can lend more to businesses hit hard by the epidemic. China's cabinet on Tuesday cut taxes for small businesses and ordered state-owned banks to issue more cheap loans while offering longer grace periods for borrowers to repay loans.

Despite Beijing's efforts to help restore normal production, the pace of work resumption has been slow as employers and workers remain wary of the disease.

Economists are still waiting for March's numbers before they have a clean reading of the economic impact without the distortions of the Lunar New Year. Many economists and investors, meanwhile, have turned to alternative gauges of business activity, including coal consumption at major power plants, home sales and port traffic, measuring exports. All indicate that economic activity hasn't returned to pre-Lunar New Year levels.

Saturday's data pointed to slack throughout the economy. The production subindex of the purchasing managers index plunged to 27.8 from 51.3 in January. The new-export-orders subindex, a gauge of external demand, dropped to 28.7 in February from 48.7 in January. A component of the index measuring imports fell to 31.9 from January's 49.

One of the biggest obstacles to restarting production is finding enough workers to return to factories. The employment component of the index, which measures the staffing situation, decreased to 31.8 in February from 47.5 during the previous month.

"Most migrant workers are still not back from their hometowns," said Yan Juanjuan, a recruiter at Shenzhen-based Sanhe Human Resources Market, one of China's largest job markets for manual laborers.

Unlike state-owned companies, it is difficult for the owners of small factories to find laborers, Ms. Yan said, adding that the job market remains largely stagnant. Part of the problem is that Shenzhen municipal authorities aren't permitting large gatherings in a bid to stave off further infection -- and the job market still relies on large crowds of migrant workers congregating in large, crowded halls to peruse job offers posted on walls. China's state-owned employers, meanwhile, tend to be more resourceful and can afford to hire more locals than private employers can.

--Jonathan Cheng, Liyan Qi, Bingyan Wang and Grace Zhu