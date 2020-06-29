China-ROK cooperation demonstration zone unveiled

CHANGCHUN - A demonstration zone for cooperation between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) was unveiled on June 29 in Changchun, capital of Northeast China's Jilin province.

Several industrial parks promoting bilateral collaboration in IT, high-end equipment and intelligent manufacturing, food, medicine, and other fields will be built in the demonstration zone, with some projects currently under construction.

Covering an initial development area of 36 square kilometers, and a total planned area of 210 square kilometers, the demonstration zone is located in the northeastern part of Changchun, and will also include an international business functional area.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, released an overall plan of the demonstration zone on May 12.

ROK is the largest source of foreign investment for Jilin, and the largest source of inbound tourists for the province. Jilin had more than 400 ROK-funded enterprises by the end of last year.