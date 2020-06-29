Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China-ROK cooperation demonstration zone unveiled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 11:45am EDT

CHANGCHUN - A demonstration zone for cooperation between China and the Republic of Korea (ROK) was unveiled on June 29 in Changchun, capital of Northeast China's Jilin province.

Several industrial parks promoting bilateral collaboration in IT, high-end equipment and intelligent manufacturing, food, medicine, and other fields will be built in the demonstration zone, with some projects currently under construction.

Covering an initial development area of 36 square kilometers, and a total planned area of 210 square kilometers, the demonstration zone is located in the northeastern part of Changchun, and will also include an international business functional area.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planner, released an overall plan of the demonstration zone on May 12.

ROK is the largest source of foreign investment for Jilin, and the largest source of inbound tourists for the province. Jilin had more than 400 ROK-funded enterprises by the end of last year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 15:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:03pCREDIT SUISSE HIGH YIELD BOND FUND : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:02pAXWAY SOFTWARE : New calendar for the presentation of the 2020 Half-Year Results
BU
12:02pUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank Announces New Leaders and Changes in Corporate & Commercial Banking
BU
12:02pCOINFLEX : Launches Centrally Cleared and Traded Repo Market
BU
12:02pAtlantic Shores Offshore Wind and Rutgers University Deploy Wind LiDAR in Tuckerton, New Jersey
BU
12:02pMajor General (Retired) Richard Kaiser Joins Black & Veatch Federal Services Group
BU
12:02pCIO LEADERSHIP : HMG Strategy Soars to #1 in Virtual Events for CIOs, CISOs and Technology Executives – Next Up: Virtual Summits in Philadelphia, New York Financial Services and Silicon Valley
GL
12:01pFOX : News channel names espn's will cain co-host of fox & friends weekend
AQ
12:01pANALYSIS OF THE COVID-19 IMPACT : Induction Hobs Market 2020-2024 | Product Innovations and New Designs to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
12:01pRIMINI STREET : Airservices Australia Extends Agreement With Rimini Street to Support Its SAP Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Business Activities Continue Amid Insolvency Filing
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : Thousands locked out of accounts as UK watchdog keeps Wirecard curbs
3BAIDU, INC. : Chinese online tutor Zuoyebang raises $750 million in fresh round
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH-backed Australian swimsuit brand in administration due to virus
5EXCLUSIVE: Facebook ad boycott campaign to go global, organisers say

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group