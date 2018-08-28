China Railway Vehicle Industry Report, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Research
In China, the manufacture of railway locomotives and vehicles is
capital-intensive. The technical standards are high because the products
are not general equipment. And product quality and brand creditability
are strictly requested in rail transport that involves the safety of
passengers and cargoes. There is a high barrier to entry in the
industry. The downstream buyers, mainly government departments, have
strong bargaining power. The industry is monopolized by powerful market
entities such as Alstom, Bombardier, Siemens and CRRC. At present,
foreign enterprises mainly gain more market share by setting up
companies in China.
From 2013 to 2017, with a fixed asset investment of CNY 3.9 trillion in
railway construction, over 29,400 kilometers of new rail lines,
including 15,700 kilometers of new high-speed rail lines were built in
China. The number of passengers transported by the railway system
steadily increased from 2.106 billion in 2013 to 3.039 billion in 2017,
and the annual freight volume remained above 3 billion tons. With the
rapid expansion of railway network and fast development of high-speed
rail, China is seeing a year-on-year increase in the reserve volume of
passenger trains and freight trains which reached 71,000 units and
76,400 units respectively at the end of 2016. The reserve volume of
locomotives stays at 21,000 units in recent years.
It is expected that 216,000 new freight trains and 3,600 new locomotives
will be purchased for China's railway system from 2018 to 2020. China's
high-speed trains are highly localized and extensively exported.
However, the key parts are still imported from abroad, which makes it
difficult to achieve high-end development. The continuous growth of
railway passenger flows in China drives the long-term growth of motor
train units. With the great market demand, China will accumulate more
experience and make technological breakthroughs in motor train units.
According to the researcher, as China develops railways in its central
and western regions and main line railways across the country, the
operating mileage of China's railways will increase by 32,000 kilometers
to 159,000 kilometers from 2017 to 2022. The operating mileage of
China's high-speed rail will maintain a high growth at a CAGR of 18.5%
and reach 58,000 kilometers in 2022. China's railway vehicle industry is
full of investment opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Concepts of Railway Vehicles
2 Analysis On China's Railway Vehicle Industry
3 Analysis On Competition in China's Railway Vehicle Industry
4 Analysis On Major Railway Vehicle Manufacturers in China, 2017-2018
5 Analysis on Production Costs and Prices of Railway Vehicles in China,
2015-2018
6 Prospect of China's Railway Vehicle Industry, 2018-2022
Companies Mentioned
-
Shanghai Alstom Transport Co., Ltd.
-
Xi'an Alstom Yongji Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.
-
CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited
-
Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd.
-
Siemens Signalling Company Ltd.
-
Siemens Traction Equipment Ltd., Zhuzhou
-
CRRC Corporation Limited
-
CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.
