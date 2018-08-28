China Railway Vehicle Industry Report, 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Research Report on China's Railway Vehicle Industry, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In China, the manufacture of railway locomotives and vehicles is capital-intensive. The technical standards are high because the products are not general equipment. And product quality and brand creditability are strictly requested in rail transport that involves the safety of passengers and cargoes. There is a high barrier to entry in the industry. The downstream buyers, mainly government departments, have strong bargaining power. The industry is monopolized by powerful market entities such as Alstom, Bombardier, Siemens and CRRC. At present, foreign enterprises mainly gain more market share by setting up companies in China.

From 2013 to 2017, with a fixed asset investment of CNY 3.9 trillion in railway construction, over 29,400 kilometers of new rail lines, including 15,700 kilometers of new high-speed rail lines were built in China. The number of passengers transported by the railway system steadily increased from 2.106 billion in 2013 to 3.039 billion in 2017, and the annual freight volume remained above 3 billion tons. With the rapid expansion of railway network and fast development of high-speed rail, China is seeing a year-on-year increase in the reserve volume of passenger trains and freight trains which reached 71,000 units and 76,400 units respectively at the end of 2016. The reserve volume of locomotives stays at 21,000 units in recent years.

It is expected that 216,000 new freight trains and 3,600 new locomotives will be purchased for China's railway system from 2018 to 2020. China's high-speed trains are highly localized and extensively exported. However, the key parts are still imported from abroad, which makes it difficult to achieve high-end development. The continuous growth of railway passenger flows in China drives the long-term growth of motor train units. With the great market demand, China will accumulate more experience and make technological breakthroughs in motor train units.

According to the researcher, as China develops railways in its central and western regions and main line railways across the country, the operating mileage of China's railways will increase by 32,000 kilometers to 159,000 kilometers from 2017 to 2022. The operating mileage of China's high-speed rail will maintain a high growth at a CAGR of 18.5% and reach 58,000 kilometers in 2022. China's railway vehicle industry is full of investment opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Concepts of Railway Vehicles

2 Analysis On China's Railway Vehicle Industry

3 Analysis On Competition in China's Railway Vehicle Industry

4 Analysis On Major Railway Vehicle Manufacturers in China, 2017-2018

5 Analysis on Production Costs and Prices of Railway Vehicles in China, 2015-2018

6 Prospect of China's Railway Vehicle Industry, 2018-2022

Companies Mentioned

Shanghai Alstom Transport Co., Ltd.

Xi'an Alstom Yongji Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited

Bombardier Sifang (Qingdao) Transportation Ltd.

Siemens Signalling Company Ltd.

Siemens Traction Equipment Ltd., Zhuzhou

CRRC Corporation Limited

CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd.

