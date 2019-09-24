Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Reinsurance : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 05:32am EDT

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司

(Stock Code: 1508)

（股份代號：1508

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(1),

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.chinare.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the home page of our website by selecting "Announcement & Circulars" under "Investor Relations" and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Req uest Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the R equest Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinare.com.cnor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Yuan Linjiang

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 1)

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 2019 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.chinare.com.cn)及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 項 下 選 擇 「 公 告 及 通 函 」 並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 查 閱 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ， 請 填 妥

股 份 登 記 處 」）（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ， 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票 ； 否 則 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.chinare.com.cn)

在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ）。 H 股 股 份 登 記 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)內 下 載 。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵

  • Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

袁 臨 江

董 事 長

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 9 25

附註： (1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發 出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格

CRIH-25092019-1(0)

CCS6633CRIH_NRH

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company")

致：

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1508)

（股份代號：1508

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication* of the Company ( "Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴公司之公司通訊*（「公司通訊」）：

(Please mark ONLY ONE Xof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; OR 僅收取所有公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication.

同時收取所有公司通訊之英文及中文印刷本

Contact telephone number

Signature(s)

聯 絡電 話號碼

簽 名

Notes 附 註 ：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊)發出。

3. Any form with more than one box marked(X), with no box marked(X), with no signature or otherwise incorrect ly completed will be void.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

  1. The above instruction will apply to all Corporate Communication to be sent to you until you notify the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    上 述 指 示 適 用 於 發 送予 閣 下 之 所有 公 司 通 訊， 直至 閣下通知本公司之 H 股股份登記處香港中央證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持有本公司的股份。
  2. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any other instruction given on this Request Form.
    為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 在 本申 請 表 格 上 的額 外 指 示 ，本 公 司 將 不 予 處 理 。

*Corporate Communication includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of t he auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circu lar; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip .

公 司 通 訊 文 件 包 括 但 不 限 於 ： (a)董 事 會 報 告 、 年 度 財 務 報 表 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 及 財 務 摘 要 報 告 （ 如 適 用 ）； (b)中 期 報 告 及 中 期 摘 要 報 告 （ 如 適 用 ）； (c)會 議 通 告 ； (d)上 市 文 件 ； (e)通 函 ； (f)委 任 代 表 表格 及 (g)回 條 。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

25092019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 09:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:02aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
06:02aMAANSHAN IRON & STEEL : Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders
PU
06:02aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN : The Commission's in depth analysis concerning ORLEN/LOTOS merger continues
PU
06:02aXP POWER : announces new highly efficient 150W & 200W approved external PSUs for industrial, IT and healthcare applications
PU
06:02aPRIMEVIEW : Change of company name, stock short name and company website
PU
06:02aBLAZE INTERNATIONAL : 30 June 2019 Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
06:02aBLOG : Geocortex Partner Summit
PU
06:02aTHALES : CAAS and Thales establish joint aviation innovation research lab
PU
06:02aSTEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:02aPOWELL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : CREDIT SUISSE : Swiss probe incident involving ex-Credit Suisse banker Khan, private ..
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Receives 33% Equity Interest in Ant Financial

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group