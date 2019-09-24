China Reinsurance : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1508)

（股份代號：1508）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holder(1),

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.chinare.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the home page of our website by selecting "Announcement & Circulars" under "Investor Relations" and viewing them through Adobe® Reader® or browsing through the HKEXnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Req uest Form on the reverse side and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar") by using the mailing label at the bottom of the R equest Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.chinare.com.cnor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Yuan Linjiang

Chairman

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各 位 非 登 記 持 有 人 ( 1) ：

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

2019 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 的 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 (www.chinare.com.cn)及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 項 下 選 擇 「 公 告 及 通 函 」 並 使 用 Adobe® Reader® 開 啟 查 閱 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。