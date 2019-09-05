Log in
China Reinsurance : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

09/05/2019 | 05:37am EDT
( Note)

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司

(Stock Code: 1508)

（股份代號：1508

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of Circular, Proxy Form and Reply Slip for the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.chinare.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the home page of our website or browsing through the HKEXnews' website a nd viewing them require Adobe® Reader®.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, or you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communicat ions in future, please complete the Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H share registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of H share registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of this Form to Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.chinare.com.cnor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Yuan Linjiang

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

-2019 年 度 第 二 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 、 委 任 代 表 表 格 及 回 條 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( www.chinare.com.cn) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

( w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k) ， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 ) 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 。 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回，而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票（ 如 在

香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 你 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( www.chinare.com.cn) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。

股 東 如 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵 至 Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

袁 臨 江

董 事 長

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 9 6

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；(f)委任代表表格；及(g)回條。

CRIH-06092019-1(0)

CCS6577

CRIH

Printing the Shareholder's information (English Name and Address)

印上股東資料（英文姓名及地址）

C1234567890

CHAN TAI MAN

C1234567890

SHOPS 1712-16

HOPEWELL CENTRE

183 QUEEN'S ROAD EAST WANCHAI

HONG KONG

Request Form 申請表格

To: China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company")

致：

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1508)

（股份代號：1508

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen 's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese/English or have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website, I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication of the Company as indicated below:

本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊文件之英文／中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊 文件，但現在希望以下列方式收取 貴公司本次公司通訊文件之另一語言印刷本：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份英文印刷本

I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese now.

本人／我們現在希望收取一份中文印刷本

I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies now. 本人／我們現在希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本

Name(s) of Shareholder(s)#

Signature

股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

  • You are required to fill in the details if you download this request form from the Company's Website.
    假如你從本公司網站下載申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚 填妥所有資 料。
  2. If your shares are held in joint names, the Shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.
    如 屬聯名股東 ，則本申請 表格 須 由該 名於 本 公司 股東 名 冊上 就聯 名 持 有股 份 其 姓 名位 列 首 位 的股 東 簽 署 ，方 為 有 效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如 在本表格作 出超過一項 選擇 、 或未 有作 出 選擇 、或 未 有 簽 署、 或 在 其他 方 面 填 寫不 正 確 ， 則本 表格 將 會 作 廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, the Company does not accept any special instructions written on this R equest Form.
    為 免存疑，任 何在本申請 表格 上 的額 外手 寫 指示 ，本 公 司將 不予 處 理 。
  5. Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all the Company's Corporate Communications which we have sent to our Shareholders in the past 12 months are available from the Company on request. They are also available on the Company's website ( www.chinare.com.cn) for five years from the date of first publication.
    本 公司備有於 過去 12個月 曾寄 發 予股 東的 公 司通 訊文 件 的中、英文 版 印 刷本。該 等 通訊 文 件 亦 由首 次 登 載 日期 起 計，持 續 5年 載 於 本公 司 網 站 (www.chinare.com.cn)
    上 。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

06092019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:36:14 UTC
