China Reinsurance : NOTIFICATION LETTER TO REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

中國再保險（集團）股份有限公司

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1508)

（股份代號：1508）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

6 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of Circular, Proxy Form and Reply Slip for the Second Extraordinary General Meeting of 2019 ("Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company 's website at www.chinare.com.cnand the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk, or the arranged printed form(s) of Current Corporate Communication is enclosed (if applicable). You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the home page of our website or browsing through the HKEXnews' website a nd viewing them require Adobe® Reader®.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version; and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, or you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communicat ions in future, please complete the Request Form in reverse side and send it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H share registrar"), using the mailing label and need not to affix a stamp when returning (if posted in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of H share registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. You may also send email with a scanned copy of this Form to Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company 's website at www.chinare.com.cnor the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all future Corporate Communications via Website version but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

By order of the Board

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation

Yuan Linjiang

Chairman

Note: Corporate Communications includes but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

各 位 股 東 ：

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

-2019 年 度 第 二 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 通 函 、 委 任 代 表 表 格 及 回 條 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( www.chinare.com.cn) 及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站

( w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k) ， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 或 按 安 排 附 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 印 刷 本 ( 如 適 用 ) 。 請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 使 用 A d o b e ® R e a d e r ® 開 啟 並 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ( 附 註 ) 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 另 一 語 言 印 刷 本 ， 或 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 公 司 通 訊 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 語 言 版 本 及 收 取 途 徑 之 選 擇 。 請 閣 下 填 妥 在 本 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格 ， 並 使 用 隨 附 之 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回，而 毋 須 貼 上 郵 票（ 如 在

香 港 投 寄 ）； 否 則 ， 請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票 ， 申 請 表 格 請 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （「 H 股 股 份 登 記 處 」）， 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 你 亦 可 把 已 填 妥 之 申 請 表 格 的 掃 描 副 本 電 郵 到 Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 ( www.chinare.com.cn) 或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 ( www.hkexnews.hk) 內 下 載 。

股 東 如 已 選 擇 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 文 件 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 ） 但 因 任 何 理 由 未 能 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 文 件 ， 股 東 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 我 們 將 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 上 所 要 求 的 有 關 文 件 的 印 刷 版 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。

閣 下 如 有 任 何 與 本 函 有 關 的 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵 至 Chinare.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

承 董 事 會 命

中 國 再 保 險 （ 集 團 ） 股 份 有 限 公 司

袁 臨 江

董 事 長

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 6 日

附註：公司通訊文件包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通 函；(f)委任代表表格；及(g)回條。

