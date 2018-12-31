China Reinsurance : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT——COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF THE HANOVER INSUR...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation ʕ਷Ύڭᎈ€ණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code:1508)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF

THE HANOVER INSURANCE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

References are made to the announcements dated 13 September 2018 and 29 October 2018, and the circular dated 14 September 2018 of China Reinsurance (Group) Corporation (the "Company") in relation to the Company's proposed acquisition of the entire issued share capital of The Hanover Insurance International Holdings Limited (the "First Target Company"), Chaucer Insurance Company Designated Activity Company and Hanover Australia HoldCo Pty Ltd from The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the completion of the acquisition of the First Target Company took place on 28 December 2018. Following the completion, the First Target Company will become a subsidiary of the Company. The completion of the acquisitions of Chaucer Insurance Company Designated Activity Company and Hanover Australia HoldCo Pty Ltd is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter in 2019, and the Company will issue further announcements in due course.

