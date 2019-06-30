Log in
China Relaxes Some Restrictions on Foreign Investment

06/30/2019 | 01:34am EDT

BEIJING--China tweaked a list of sectors off-limits for foreign businesses, relaxing some restrictions on investment a day after Beijing reached a trade truce with the U.S.

The latest version of the so-called negative list, released Sunday, allows foreign investors to explore and develop oil and natural gas without having to form joint ventures with Chinese companies. Foreigners will also be permitted to own movie theaters, invest in some mining ventures and increase their holdings beyond 50% in call centers, voice mail, faxes and other value-added telecommunications services.

Getting China to provide fair treatment to American businesses is a goal driving the Trump administration's trade fight with Beijing. The Chinese government has been shrinking the negative list, and the announcement of the latest modifications come just after President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a cease-fire in imposing more punitive tariffs on each other's goods.

Still, sectors wholly or in part out-of-bounds to foreign investment remain many, beyond strategic industries like telecommunications and nuclear power. In opening some mining and minerals exploitation, for example, the latest list excludes foreigners from the development of rare earths, which are used in numerous high-tech products.

The latest list, which goes into effect July 30, names 13 sectors wholly or partly closed, one shorter than the previous version from 2018. Protection of wild animals was opened to foreign investment.

Beijing's easing of foreign-investment restrictions has quickened during the trade dispute and also comes as the domestic economy faces more headwinds. Official data released Sunday showed the country's factory activity contracted for the second straight month on sluggish demand.

--Liyan Qi

