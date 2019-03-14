China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

CR DOUBLE-CRANE

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

On 14 March 2019, CR Double-Crane released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Company Limited€ശᆗᕐᚲᖹٰุ΅Ϟࠢ ʮ̡("CR Double-Crane") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of CR Double-Crane are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Double-Crane is indirectly owned as to approximately 59.99% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 14 March 2019, CR Double-Crane released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials"). Set out below are the key financial information of the CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials:

As of

As of

31 December 2018

31 December 2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB)

(audited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Total assets

10,306,170,915.73

9,437,896,362.60 9.20%

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

7,839,917,980.90

7,456,791,301.52 5.14%

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (audited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Revenue

8,225,083,313.34

6,421,846,768.78 28.08%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company

968,593,387.56

842,612,497.04 14.95%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (exclude extraordinary gains or losses)

Net cash flow from operating activities Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

910,629,279.67 1,469,039,631.21 0.9284 0.9284

816,219,678.74 11.57%

1,187,087,990.93 23.75%

0.8077 (1) 14.95%

0.8077 (1) 14.95%Weighted average return on net asset (%) 0.76

12.67%

11.91%percentage point

Note (1): On 17 August 2018, CR Double-Crane implemented its 2017 profit distribution policy resulting in addition non-restricted tradable and listed shares, and therefore the total issued shares of CR Double-Crane changed from 869,364,758 shares to 1,043,237,710 shares after such distribution. According to the Rules for the Information Disclosure and Compilation of Companies Publicly Issuing Securities No.9 - Calculation and Disclosure of Return on Equity and Earnings per Shares€ʮ ක

೯БᗇՎٙʮ̡ڦࢹמᚣᇜజ஝ۆୋ 9 ໮Ñଋ༟ପϗूଟձӊٰϗूٙࠇၑʿמᚣ' , CR

Double-Crane has re-calculated its basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share and earnings per share after deducting non-recurring gains and losses for the years 2018, 2017 and 2016.

As determined by the board of directors of CR Double-Crane, CR Double-Crane proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB2.79 (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares to all shareholders of CR Double-Crane based on the aggregate share capital of 1,043,237,710 shares as of 31 December 2018. Such proposal shall be submitted for shareholders' approval at CR Double-Crane's 2018 annual general meeting.

The CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials have been prepared and audited in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to CR Double-Crane only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the CR Double-Crane Audited Annual Financials, please refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 published by CR Double-Crane on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

Beijing, 15 March 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin

Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.