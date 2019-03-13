China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF DONG-E-E-JIAO

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

On 13 March 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited €؇ڛڛᇭٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E-Jiao is controlled as to approximately 31.26% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 13 March 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Dong-E-E-Jiao Audited Annual Financials"). Set out below are the key financial information of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Audited Annual Financials:

As of 31 December 2018

As of 31 December 2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (audited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Total assets 13,869,959,247.35 12,376,029,971.71 12.07%

Net assets attributable to 11,302,058,975.94 9,844,300,517.42 14.81% shareholders of the listed company

For the year ended 31 December

2018

2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (audited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Revenue 7,338,316,223.18 7,372,340,332.18 -0.46%

Net profit attributable to the 2,084,866,052.69 2,044,352,503.41 1.98% shareholders of the listed company

Net profit attributable to the shareholders 1,915,104,462.00 1,960,545,892.11 -2.32% of the listed company (exclude

extraordinary gains or losses)

Net cash flow from operating activities 1,009,049,053.07 1,757,389,210.59 -42.58%Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

3.1878 3.1878 19.72%

3.1258 1.98%

3.1258 1.98%

22.46% -2.74 percentage points

As determined by the board of directors of Dong-E-E-Jiao, Dong-E-E-Jiao proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB10.00 (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares to all shareholders of Dong-E-E-Jiao based on the aggregate share capital of 654,021,537 shares as of 31 December 2018. Such proposal shall be submitted for shareholders' approval at Dong-E-E-Jiao's 2018 annual general meeting.

The Dong-E-E-Jiao Audited Annual Financials have been prepared and audited in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Dong-E-E-Jiao only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Audited Annual Financials, please refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 published by Dong-E-E-Jiao on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

