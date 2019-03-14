China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF

JIANGZHONG PHARMACEUTICAL FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

On 14 March 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018.

Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. €Ϫʕᖹٰุ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ (" Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical is indirectly owned as to approximately 43.03% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 14 March 2019, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical released its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Audited Annual Financials"). Set out below are the key financial information of the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Audited Annual Financials:

As of

31 December 2018

As of

31 December 2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)

(audited)

Total assets

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

3,816,971,960.48

3,253,296,386.76

3,364,102,129.40 13.46%

2,915,203,145.54 11.60%

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (audited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Revenue

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (exclude extraordinary gains or losses)

1,755,229,022.31

470,248,224.88

456,151,765.06

1,746,642,528.67 0.49%

417,796,582.11 12.55%

420,581,122.60 8.46%

Net cash flow from operating activities

486,245,960.63

172,994,319.78 181.08%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

1.12 1.12

0.99 13.13%

0.99 13.13%

0.14

15.25%

15.11% percentage point

Note: In June 2018, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical implemented its 2017 profit distribution policy, pursuant to which 4 shares were transferred to all shareholders for every 10 shares from its capital reserves, transferring a total of 120 million shares, and therefore the total issued shares of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical increased from 300 million shares to 420 million shares after such distribution. According to the Rules for the Information Disclosure and Compilation of Companies Publicly Issuing Securities No.9 - Calculation and Disclosure of Return on Equity and Earnings per Shares (Revised in 2010) (ʮ ක೯БᗇՎٙʮ̡ڦࢹמᚣᇜజ஝ۆୋ 9 ໮{ଋ༟ପϗूଟձӊٰϗूٙࠇၑʿמᚣ€ 2010 ϋࡌ ࠈ'), as Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical has conducted capitalization from capital reserves in 2018, it has re-calculated its basic earnings per share, diluted earnings per share and earnings per share after deducting non-recurring gains and losses attributable to the shareholders of listed company for the comparative period based on the adjusted number of shares.

As determined by the board of directors of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical proposed to distribute a cash dividend of RMB3.50 (inclusive of tax) for every 10 shares and 2.5 bonus shares for every 10 shares (inclusive of tax) to all shareholders of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical based on the aggregate share capital of 420,000,000 shares as of 31 December 2018. Such proposal shall be submitted for shareholders' approval at Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical's 2018 annual general meeting.

The Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Audited Annual Financials have been prepared and audited in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Audited Annual Financials, please refer to the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 published by Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

