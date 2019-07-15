China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT RESULTS FORECAST OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

On 15 July 2019, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its results forecast for the six months ended 30 June 2019. In which, it announced that the net profit attributable to the shareholders of Dong-E-E-Jiao for the six months ended 30 June 2019 was a revenue between RMB181 million and RMB216 million, representing a decrease between 75% and 79% as compared to RMB862.2527 million for the same period last year (the "Dong-E-E-JiaoResults Forecast").

Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited（東阿阿膠股份有限公司）("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E-Jiao is controlled as to approximately 32% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

The change in results was mainly due to the year-on-year decrease in product sales of DongE -E-Jiao in the first half of the year as a result of the destocking measure actively carried out by downstream traditional customers of Dong-E-E-Jiao as affected by overall macro- environment factors and the declining market expectation of the return of Ejiao, in spite of the twelve years of continuous growth of Dong-E-E-Jiao with a CAGR of more than 20% in net profit and its expanding corporate scale, Dong-E-E-Jiao is entering benign consolidation period. Dong-E-E-Jiao is proactively modifying its marketing strategy through integration of its marketing channels and exploration of new channels and new markets, and exerting sensible inventory control while driving terminal sales and enhancing terminal quality and foundation, in order to promote positive development of Dong-E-E-Jiao.

The impact of Dong-E-E-Jiao's half year result to our Group's financial status is limited. The revenue contribution and net profit contribution of Dong-E-E-Jiao to the Group were 3.9% and 9.4% respectively in first half year of 2018 (based on PRC GAAP). According to the first quarter of 2019 result release, our manufacturing and other businesses of the Group have achieved a good financial result, and it allows some buffer for Dong-E-E-Jiao's performance swing. Meantime, we completed our acquisition of Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. in February 2019 and the business integration is going well. It has good synergies in both sales and marketing effort and distribution channels to all businesses of the Group, and it brings further opportunities to the Group in expanding its footprint in OTC and healthcare product business.

The Dong-E-E-Jiao Results Forecast was prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and has not been reviewed or audited. For the details of financial data, those to be disclosed in the interim report to be issued by Dong-E-E-Jiao for the six months ended 30 June 2019 shall prevail.

The financial information in this announcement is limited to Dong-E-E-Jiao only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

