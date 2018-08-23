China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

On 23 August 2018, CR Double-Crane released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Company Limited€ശᆗᕐᚲᖹٰุ΅Ϟࠢ ʮ̡("CR Double-Crane") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China.

The shares of CR Double-Crane are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Double-Crane is indirectly owned as to 59.99% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 23 August 2018, CR Double-Crane released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials:

As of 30 June 2018

As of 31 December 2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (unaudited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)

Total assets 9,825,786,748.29 9,437,896,362.60 Net assets attributable to shareholders of

the listed company 7,455,825,259.18 7,456,791,301.52

4.11% -0.01%

Increase/ 2018 2017 decrease (RMB) (RMB) (%) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 4,087,680,832.87 3,075,891,415.37 32.89% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company 583,215,959.82 520,808,068.32 11.98% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (exclude extraordinary gains or losses) 560,122,313.49 501,870,907.80 11.61% Net cash flow from operating activities 862,429,237.76 643,024,196.50 34.12% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.5590 0.4992 11.98% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.5590 0.4992 11.98% 0.02 Weighted average return on net asset (%) 7.53% 7.51% percentage point For the six months ended 30 June

The CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to CR Double-Crane only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published by CR Double-Crane on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

Shenyang, 23 August 2018

