China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

0
08/23/2018 | 10:32am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR DOUBLE-CRANE

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

On 23 August 2018, CR Double-Crane released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Company Limited€ശᆗᕐᚲᖹٰุ΅Ϟࠢ ʮ̡("CR Double-Crane") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China.

The shares of CR Double-Crane are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Double-Crane is indirectly owned as to 59.99% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 23 August 2018, CR Double-Crane released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials:

As of 30 June 2018

As of 31 December 2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (unaudited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)

  • Total assets 9,825,786,748.29 9,437,896,362.60

    Net assets attributable to shareholders of

  • the listed company 7,455,825,259.18 7,456,791,301.52

4.11% -0.01%

Increase/

2018

2017

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

4,087,680,832.87

3,075,891,415.37

32.89%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company

583,215,959.82

520,808,068.32

11.98%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company (exclude extraordinary

gains or losses)

560,122,313.49

501,870,907.80

11.61%

Net cash flow from operating activities

862,429,237.76

643,024,196.50

34.12%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.5590

0.4992

11.98%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

0.5590

0.4992

11.98%

0.02

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

7.53%

7.51%

percentage point

For the six months ended 30 June

The CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to CR Double-Crane only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the CR Double-Crane Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published by CR Double-Crane on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

Shenyang, 23 August 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 08:31:03 UTC
