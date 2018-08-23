China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR SANJIU FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CR SANJIU

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

On 23 August 2018, CR Sanjiu released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Company Limited €ശᆗɧɘᔼᖹ ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ("CR Sanjiu") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of CR Sanjiu are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, CR Sanjiu is indirectly owned as to 63.60% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 23 August 2018, CR Sanjiu released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials:

As of 30 June 2018

As of 31 December 2017

Increase/ decrease

(RMB) (unaudited)

(RMB) (audited)

(%)Total assets 16,276,078,537.97 16,195,463,732.09 0.50% Net assets attributable to shareholders of

the listed company 10,220,151,687.50 9,838,512,030.08 3.88%

Increase/ 2018 2017 decrease (RMB) (RMB) (%) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 6,472,097,341.84 4,997,952,866.57 29.49% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company 826,501,378.09 741,254,467.92 11.50% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (after extraordinary gains or losses) 772,719,224.90 695,088,747.60 11.17% Net cash flow from operating activities 1,083,034,823.03 778,200,196.15 39.17% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.84 0.76 10.53% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 0.84 0.76 10.53% 0.16 Weighted average return on net asset (%) 8.43% 8.27% percentage point For the six months ended 30 June

The CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to CR Sanjiu only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the CR Sanjiu Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published by CR Sanjiu on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

Shenyang, 23 August 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin

Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.