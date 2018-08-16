Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 04:26am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

On 16 August 2018, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited €؇ڛڛᇭٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E-Jiao is controlled as to 30% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 16 August 2018, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials:

As of 30 June 2018 (RMB)

(unaudited)

As of 31 December 2017 (RMB) (audited)

Increase/ decrease

(%)Total assets

12,396,420,241.35

12,376,029,971.71 0.16%

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

10,121,225,216.48

9,844,300,517.42 2.81%

Increase/

2018

2017

decrease

(RMB)

(RMB)

(%)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue

2,985,982,356.58

2,934,391,557.31

1.76%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company

862,252,709.27

901,470,367.65

-4.35%

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of

the listed company (exclude extraordinary

gains or losses)

780,033,714.98

838,871,254.16

-7.01%

Net cash flow from operating activities

-881,772,977.16

-591,284,364.76

-49.13%

Basic earnings per share (RMB/share)

1.3184

1.3783

-4.35%

Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share)

1.3184

1.3783

-4.35%

-1.96

Weighted average return on net asset (%)

8.64%

10.60%

percentage points

For the six months ended 30 June

The Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Dong-E-E-Jiao only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published by Dong-E-E-Jiao on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

Beijing, 16 August 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 02:25:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/15Perceptyx Named One of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the 4th Consecutive Year
GL
08/15KINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 15/8/18 - $1.5259
PU
08/15INNOLUX : and Familymart Make New Retail Opportunities
PU
08/15SGS : EU Publishes Latest List of Harmonized Toy Safety Standards
PU
08/15Core Exploration Ltd New Exploration Intersections Add to Finniss Potential
AW
08/15CORE EXPLORATION LTD (ASX : CXO) New Exploration Intersections Add to Finniss Potential
AQ
08/15EL PASO ELECTRIC : PRC asked to end fee charged to Eastern New Mexico solar users
AQ
08/15CAE : and Abu Dhabi Aviation Training Centre receive FAA Part 142 certification for new Embraer ERJ145 training
PU
08/15COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA : Newport Beach delays formalizing guidelines for shared electric scooters
AQ
08/15PRO MEDICUS : Full-Year Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : SEC scrutiny of Tesla grows as Goldman hints at adviser role
2CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : software push fuels quarterly beat, strong forecast
3TESLA : TESLA : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
4DIAGEO : Diageo rival swoops in with $4B cannabis investment
5Asian shares hit one-year low on Turkey, China worries

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.