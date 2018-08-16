China Resources Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF DONG-E-E-JIAO

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

On 16 August 2018, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Dong-E-E-Jiao Company Limited €؇ڛڛᇭٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ ("Dong-E-E-Jiao") is a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China. The shares of Dong-E-E-Jiao are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. As of the date of this announcement, Dong-E-E-Jiao is controlled as to 30% by China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") and is a subsidiary of the Company.

On 16 August 2018, Dong-E-E-Jiao released its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials"). Set out below is the key financial information of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials:

As of 30 June 2018 (RMB)

(unaudited)

As of 31 December 2017 (RMB) (audited)

Increase/ decrease

(%)Total assets

12,396,420,241.35

12,376,029,971.71 0.16%

Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company

10,121,225,216.48

9,844,300,517.42 2.81%

Increase/ 2018 2017 decrease (RMB) (RMB) (%) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue 2,985,982,356.58 2,934,391,557.31 1.76% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company 862,252,709.27 901,470,367.65 -4.35% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company (exclude extraordinary gains or losses) 780,033,714.98 838,871,254.16 -7.01% Net cash flow from operating activities -881,772,977.16 -591,284,364.76 -49.13% Basic earnings per share (RMB/share) 1.3184 1.3783 -4.35% Diluted earnings per share (RMB/share) 1.3184 1.3783 -4.35% -1.96 Weighted average return on net asset (%) 8.64% 10.60% percentage points For the six months ended 30 June

The Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials have been prepared in accordance with the PRC Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The financial information is limited to Dong-E-E-Jiao only and does not represent or provide a complete view of the operational or financial status of the Group. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in securities of the Company and should not rely solely on such information.

For further details of the Dong-E-E-Jiao Unaudited Financials, please refer to the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018 published by Dong-E-E-Jiao on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn).

By order of the Board of Directors

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

Beijing, 16 August 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.