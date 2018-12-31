China Resources Pharmaceutical : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS SALES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

SALES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 2019

As at the date of this announcement, CRH, being a controlling shareholder of the Company, holds 100% interest in CR Health. Accordingly, CR Health is a connected person of the Company and the transactions contemplated under the Sales Framework Agreement 2019 constitute continuing connected transactions for the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios set out in Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the annual caps for the sale of medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables to CR Health, its associates and/or the hospitals managed by CR Health and/ or its associates exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, the continuing connected transactions contemplated under the Sales Framework Agreement 2019 are only subject to reporting, announcement and annual review requirements but are exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

BACKGROUND

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 May 2017 and 2 June 2017 in relation to, among other things, the Sales Framework Agreement 2017.

On 31 December 2018, the Company has entered into the Sales Framework Agreement 2019 with CR Health for a term commencing on 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 December 2020, pursuant to which the Group may from time to time supply medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables, including prescription medicines and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to CR Health, its associates and/or the hospitals that are managed by CR Health and/or its associates. The Sales Framework Agreement 2017 will expire and cease to have effect on 1 January 2019.

THE SALES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT 2019

Principal Terms

The principal terms of the Sales Framework Agreement 2019 are set out as follows:

(1) (2) (a) CR Health; and (b) The Company (3) Term

Date

31 December 2018

Parties

From 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2020

(4) Scope Pursuant to the Sales Framework Agreement 2019, the Group may from time to time supply medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables, including prescription medicines and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs to CR Health, its associates and/or the hospitals that are managed by CR Health and/or its associates.

(5) Pricing basis and pricing policies The price of the medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables supplied under the Sales Framework Agreement 2019 shall be determined in accordance with the applicable prescribed price or guided price of that product fixed by the PRC regulators, if applicable. If there is no such prescribed price or guided price for the particular product, the price shall be determined based on the then prevailing market price and arm's length negotiation between the parties. In accordance with the relevant guiding opinions and implementation notice issued by the PRC regulators in 2015, the procurement of pharmaceutical products by public hospitals and medical institutions in the PRC is subject to a centralized tendering process. Accordingly, the Group's sale of medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables to CR Health, its associates and/or the hospitals managed by CR Health and/or its associates is also subject to such centralized tendering system in the PRC and, the Group, similar to other independent third party suppliers, is required to go through the selection and approval procedures adopted by CR Health and its associates as well as the commercial negotiation process in order to become their suppliers. The parties also negotiate the terms of sales based on the business needs of, and the suitability of the medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables to, CR Health, its associates and/ or the hospitals managed by CR Health and/or its associates in the ordinary and usual course of business.

The centralized tendering process generally operates as follows:

(i) Public hospitals and medical institutions in different provinces and cities in the PRC will submit the types of medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables (except for decoction pieces) required in their ordinary course of business to the centralized procurement platform in the relevant province or region, where the suppliers will submit their bidding prices in respect of the relevant products and consumables;

(ii) The relevant governmental authority will then determine the selling price of a particular medical and pharmaceutical product or consumable in the relevant province or region by taking into consideration mainly the bidding prices and quality of the product or consumable offered by different suppliers, and from which supplier(s) the hospitals and medical institutions in that province or region may purchase the product or consumable at such selling price; and

(iii) Due to the nature and operation of the above-mentioned centralized tendering process, the selling price for the same type of product or consumable may vary across different provinces and regions.

After completion of the above-mentioned centralized tendering process and commercial negotiation, the Group will supply its medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables to, CR Health, its associates and/or the hospitals managed by CR Health and/or its associates on the agreed terms and conditions upon receiving purchase orders specifying the brand, volume and types of products and consumables.

Historical amounts

The approximate historical amounts of the relevant sales by the Group to CR Health and/ or its associates for the year ended 31 December 2017 and the eleven months ended 30 November 2018 are RMB723.3 million (equivalent to approximately HK$815.6 million)

and RMB612.5 million (equivalent to approximately HK$690.7 million), respectively.

Annual Caps and Basis of Determination

The proposed annual amounts receivable by the Group from CR Health, its associates and/ or hospitals managed by CR Health and/or its associates for the Group's sales of medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables during the term of the Sales Framework Agreement 2019 are as follows:

For the years ending 31 December 2019 2020

RMB HK$ RMB HK$ (million) (million) (million) (million) Sales of medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables 1,300.0 1,465.9 1,300.0 1,465.9

In determining the proposed annual caps for the transactions contemplated under the Sales Framework Agreement 2019, the Company has considered, among others, the following key factors: