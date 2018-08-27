Log in
China Resources Pharmaceutical : INSIDE INFORMATION COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF THE FIRST MEDIUM TERM NOTES 2018

08/27/2018 | 12:57pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3320)

INSIDE INFORMATION COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF THE FIRST MEDIUM TERM NOTES 2018

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 August 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the proposed issuance of Medium Term Notes in the PRC. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless stated otherwise herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that China Resources Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited€ശᆗᔼᖹછٰϞࠢʮ̡, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) ("CR Pharmaceutical Holdings") has completed the issuance of the first Medium Term Notes 2018 in the PRC on 27 August 2018. The first Medium Term Notes 2018 have been issued in a principal amount of RMB2 billion with a term of 3 years and a coupon rate of 4.21% per annum.

The proceeds raised from the issuance of the first Medium Term Notes 2018 will mainly be used for the replenishment of working capital of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Company Limited €ശᆗᔼᖹਠุණྠϞࠢʮ̡ , an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CR Pharmaceutical Holdings.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

WANG Chuncheng

Executive Director

United Kingdom, 27 August 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. FU Yuning as chairman and non-executive Director, Mr. WANG Chuncheng and Mr. LI Guohui as executive Directors, Mr. CHEN Rong, Mr. YU Zhongliang, Mr. WANG Shouye and Mr. LU Ruizhi as non-executive Directors, Mdm. SHING Mo Han Yvonne, Mr. KWOK Kin Fun, Mr. FU Tingmei and Mr. ZHANG Kejian as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 10:56:01 UTC
