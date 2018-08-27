China Resources Pharmaceutical : INSIDE INFORMATION COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF THE FIRST MEDIUM TERM NOTES 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION COMPLETION OF THE ISSUE OF THE FIRST MEDIUM TERM NOTES 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited (the "Company") dated 17 August 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the proposed issuance of Medium Term Notes in the PRC. Capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement unless stated otherwise herein.

The Board is pleased to announce that China Resources Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited€ശᆗᔼᖹછٰϞࠢʮ̡, (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) ("CR Pharmaceutical Holdings") has completed the issuance of the first Medium Term Notes 2018 in the PRC on 27 August 2018. The first Medium Term Notes 2018 have been issued in a principal amount of RMB2 billion with a term of 3 years and a coupon rate of 4.21% per annum.

The proceeds raised from the issuance of the first Medium Term Notes 2018 will mainly be used for the replenishment of working capital of China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group Company Limited €ശᆗᔼᖹਠุණྠϞࠢʮ̡ , an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CR Pharmaceutical Holdings.

