China Rongzhong Financial : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

CHINA RONGZHONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 融 眾 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03963)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The Board announces the following changes in the Company with effect from 21 February 2020:

Ms. Lui Mei Yan Winnie has tendered her resignations as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent; and Ms. Cheng Choi Ha has been appointed as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Lui Mei Yan Winnie ("Ms. Lui") has tendered her resignations as (i) the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"), (ii) an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), and (iii) the person authorised to accept service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules, in each case with effect from 21 February 2020. Ms. Lui has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Lui for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of service.

The Board further announces that Ms. Cheng Choi Ha ("Ms. Cheng") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent in place of Ms. Lui, in each case with effect from 21 February 2020.