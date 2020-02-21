Log in
China Rongzhong Financial : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RONGZHONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 融 眾 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03963)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY, AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND AGENT FOR THE SERVICE OF PROCESS AND NOTICES IN HONG KONG

The Board announces the following changes in the Company with effect from 21 February 2020:

  1. Ms. Lui Mei Yan Winnie has tendered her resignations as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent; and
  2. Ms. Cheng Choi Ha has been appointed as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that Ms. Lui Mei Yan Winnie ("Ms. Lui") has tendered her resignations as (i) the company secretary of the Company (the "Company Secretary"), (ii) an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Cap. 622), and (iii) the person authorised to accept service of process and notices on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") under Rule 19.05(2) of the Listing Rules, in each case with effect from 21 February 2020. Ms. Lui has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignations that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Lui for her contribution to the Company during her tenure of service.

The Board further announces that Ms. Cheng Choi Ha ("Ms. Cheng") has been appointed as the Company Secretary, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent in place of Ms. Lui, in each case with effect from 21 February 2020.

Ms. Cheng is currently a manager of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited. Ms. Cheng is a Chartered Secretary, a chartered governance professional and an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Cheng holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has over 10 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field. She has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies, as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Cheng is a core team member for providing company secretarial services to various companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Following the appointment of Ms. Cheng as an Authorised Representative mentioned in this announcement, Ms. Wong Emilie Hoi Yan, an executive Director, and Ms. Cheng will act as the Authorised Representatives of the Company pursuant to Rule 3.05 of the Listing Rules.

The Board would like to extend its warm welcome to Ms. Cheng on her new appointments.

By Order of the Board

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited

Wong Emilie Hoi Yan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director of the Company is Ms. Wong Emilie Hoi Yan; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Shuai, Ms. Wong Jacqueline Yue Yee, Ms. Wong Michelle Yatyee and Mr. Wong Ming Bun David and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lie Chi Wing, Mr. Ng Wing Chung Vincent and Mr. Yu Yang.

Disclaimer

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:02 UTC
