China Rongzhong Financial : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

CHINA RONGZHONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 融 眾 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03963)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

ANNOUNCEMENT AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

References are made to the announcements of China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (1) dated 15 June 2020 in relation to the board meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, considering and approving, among others, the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Audited Annual Results"), (2) dated 29 June 2020 in relation to the Board Meeting for the purpose of, considering and approving, among others, the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Unaudited Annual Results") and (3) dated 30 June 2020 in relation to the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, the audit progress and procedures of the 2020 Annual Results has been disrupted due to the Epidemic and the recent continuous torrential rain in Hubei Province, including but not limited to the impact to Wuhan where the Group's headquarter and principal place of business in China is located. Accordingly, the Auditors require more time for conducting and completing the audit in respect of the 2020 Annual Results.