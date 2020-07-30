Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Rongzhong Financial : FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 06:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RONGZHONG FINANCIAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 融 眾 金 融 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03963)

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

ANNOUNCEMENT AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

References are made to the announcements of China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (1) dated 15 June 2020 in relation to the board meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 (the "Board Meeting") for the purpose of, considering and approving, among others, the audited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Audited Annual Results"), (2) dated 29 June 2020 in relation to the Board Meeting for the purpose of, considering and approving, among others, the unaudited annual results of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2020 (the "2020 Unaudited Annual Results") and (3) dated 30 June 2020 in relation to the 2020 Unaudited Annual Results (collectively, the "Announcements"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements unless the context requires otherwise.

FURTHER DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND DESPATCH OF ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

The Board would like to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, the audit progress and procedures of the 2020 Annual Results has been disrupted due to the Epidemic and the recent continuous torrential rain in Hubei Province, including but not limited to the impact to Wuhan where the Group's headquarter and principal place of business in China is located. Accordingly, the Auditors require more time for conducting and completing the audit in respect of the 2020 Annual Results.

1

The Board hereby announces that, due to the Epidemic and the corresponding restriction on travel imposed by the PRC authorities and the implementation of mandatory quarantine measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19, there will be a delay in the release of the 2020 Audited Annual Results (and the despatch of 2020 annual report of the Company) due to the difficulties in concluding the auditing process (including but not limited to difficulties and delays in (1) obtaining audit confirmations from, among others, customers, advisers, banks, governments and other third parties; (2) obtaining bank approval on deferring interest/principal repayment according to PRC government policies; (3) obtaining court approval on renewal of seized assets; and (4) conducting site visits to the Group's Wuhan office for audit vouching and original documents verification (collectively, the "Outstanding Information")).

The Company has been in constant and ongoing discussion with the Auditors on the auditing process. The Company is working in accordance with a schedule to provide substantially all of the Outstanding Information to the Auditors on or before 10 August 2020 and the Auditors are currently expected to complete the auditing process in early September 2020. Hence, it is currently estimated that the Company will hold a board meeting for the purpose of considering and approving, among others, the 2020 Audited Annual Results, publishing the 2020 Audited Annual Results announcement and despatch of the 2020 annual report of the Company on 7 September 2020.

The Board acknowledges that the delay in publication of the 2020 Audited Annual Results and the despatch of the 2020 annual report of the Company constitutes non-compliance with Rule 13.49(1) and 13.49(2) of the Listing Rules. The Company has applied to and is in the course of seeking approval from the Stock Exchange for the extension of the timeline to publish 2020 annual report of the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited

Wong Emilie Hoi Yan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director of the Company is Ms. Wong Emilie Hoi Yan; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Shuai, Ms. Wong Jacqueline Yue Yee, Ms. Wong Michelle Yatyee and Mr. Wong Ming Bun David and the independent non- executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lie Chi Wing, Mr. Ng Wing Chung Vincent and Mr. Yu Yang.

2

Disclaimer

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 10:10:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aXEROX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:37aBRUNSWICK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:37aLINDE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:37aGREEN PLAINS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:36aDABUR INDIA : Q1 Consol. Revenue at Rs 1,980 Cr
PU
06:36aIDACORP : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results, Reaffirms 2020 Earnings Guidance
PU
06:36aSHUN WO : Form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting (or any adjournment thereof)
PU
06:36aJARDINE STRATEGIC : Cycle & Carriage Limited - 2020 Half Year Financial Statements and Dividend Announcement
PU
06:36aJACOBSON PHARMA : Completion announcement
PU
06:36aBRUNSWICK : Q2 2020 Earnings Release
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals to boost profits
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : says 86% profit jump flags shift from cash payments in stores
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev 2Q Hit By Impairment Charge Against African Business
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Cuts Dividend Proposal as Coronavirus Hits Results -- Update
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : Pandemic pushes Lloyds Bank into the red as bad debt fears rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group