China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : ANNOUNCEMENT UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO...

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷๿ࠬอঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 527)

ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON THE PROPOSED TRANSACTIONS PURSUANT TO

RULE 3.7 OF THE TAKEOVERS CODE

References are made to the announcement dated 19 July 2018 (the "19 July Announcement") of China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") relating to a non-legally binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") dated 17 July 2018 entered into between the Company and the Subscriber and the announcement dated 20 August 2018 (the "20 August Announcement", together with the 19 July Announcement, the "Announcements") setting out a monthly update on the status and progress in relation to the Proposed Transactions. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to update the Shareholders that as at the date of this announcement, (i) the Subscriber and the Company are still in the course of carrying out their respective due diligence in respect of the Possible Subscription and the Possible Acquisition (the "Proposed Transactions"); and (ii) the Subscriber and the Company are still in negotiations on the terms of the Proposed Transactions. As at the date of this announcement, the parties have not yet agreed on the exact scope of the Proposed Transactions, and the terms of the Proposed Transactions have yet to be agreed and finalised and accordingly no legally-binding agreement has been entered into between the Company and the Subscriber in respect of the Proposed Transactions.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Proposed Transactions may or may not materialise and the final structure and terms of the Proposed Transactions, which are still subject to further negotiations between the parties to the MOU, have yet to be finalised and may deviate from those set out in the MOU. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.

Further announcement(s) setting out the progress of the Proposed Transactions will be made as and when necessary in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code and on a monthly basis until an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under Rule 3.5 of the Takeovers Code or of a decision not to proceed with an offer is made.

Hong Kong, 20 September 2018

