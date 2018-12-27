China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷๿ࠬอঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 527)

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited ("HLB") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 24 December 2018 as the Company and HLB could not reach an agreement on the audit fee for the financial year ending 31 December 2018. The Board, with the recommendation from the audit committee (the "Audit Committee") of the Board, resolved to appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as the new auditor of the Company with effect from 24 December 2018 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of HLB and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

HLB has confirmed in writing that there are no matters in relation to its resignation as the auditor of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities (the "Shareholders") or creditors of the Company. Both the Board and the Audit Committee have confirmed that they are not aware of any matters in relation to the change of auditors that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to HLB for the professional and quality services rendered to the Company in the past years.

By order of the Board of

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited

Zhang Zhixiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 24 December 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Zhixiang (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Ning Zhongzhi, Mr. Li Tian Hai and Mr. Peng Ziwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Wong Wai Ling, Mr. Qu Weidong and Ms. Hu Xiaolin.