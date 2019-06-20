China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 527)

CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

References are made to the announcement and circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated 31 December 2018 and 31 January 2019 respectively, relating to the subscription of Convertible Bonds in aggregation in the amount of HK$313,795,000. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

As disclosed in the Circular, the Company intended to use (i) approximately HK$119 million of the net proceeds of the subscription of Convertible Bonds (the "Net Proceeds") for repayment of bank loans; (ii) approximately HK$174 million of the Net Proceeds for redemption of existing convertible bonds; and (iii) approximately HK$12.2 million of the Net Proceeds for general working capital of the Group. As at the date of this announcement, the Company has utilised as to (i) approximately HK$40 million of the Net Proceeds for the repayment of bank loans; (ii) approximately HK$174 million of the Net Proceeds for the redemption of existing convertible bonds and (iii) approximately HK$7 million of the Net Proceeds for the general working capital of the Group.

REASON FOR THE CHANGE OF USE OF PROCEEDS

The Board is of the view that given there is sufficient time before the repayment date of the outstanding bank loans, in order to better utilise the Net Proceeds in the interest of time, the Board passed the resolution to increase the use of the Net Proceeds for the general working capital of the Group from approximately HK$12.2 million to approximately HK$22.2 million, having the additional HK$10 million be deducted from the previous allocation of the use of the Net Proceeds on repayment of bank loans as stipulated in the Circular. The Board considers that such change of use is in the interest of the Company and Shareholders as a whole.

By Order of the Board

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited

Zhang Zhixiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 20 June 2019