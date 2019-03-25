China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF HK$313,795,000 8% CONVERTIBLE BONDS D...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷๿ࠬอঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 527)

COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF HK$313,795,000

8% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2021 (EXTENDABLE TO 2022)

UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent under the Subscription Agreement have been fulfilled. Completion took place on 25 March 2019. The Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$294,183,000 were issued to Filled Converge and the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$19,612,000 were issued to Well Foundation.

References are made to circular of the Company (the "Circular") dated 31 January 2019, the clarification announcement of the Company dated 1 February 2019 and the announcement of the Company dated 20 February 2019 in respect of poll results of the EGM. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

COMPLETION OF ISSUE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS

The approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Conversion Shares upon the exercise of the Convertible Bonds has been granted by the Listing Committee.

The net proceeds from the issue of the Convertible Bonds, are approximately HK$312,374,800 and are expected to be used as to 38% for repayment of bank loan(s), 56% for redemption of existing convertible bonds and 6% for general working capital of the Group.

EFFECTS ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY

As at the date of announcement, the Company has a total of 1,799,140,800 Shares in issue. Set out below are the shareholding structures of the Company as at the date of this announcement and immediately after full conversion of the Convertible Bonds into the Conversion Shares, assuming there is no other change in the existing shareholdings of the Company and the total number of issued Shares until the full conversion of the Convertible Bonds:

Upon Completion and assuming full exercise of the Conversion Rights attaching to the Convertible Bonds

Shareholders

As at the date of this announcement

(Note 2)

Number of

%

Number of %

Shares

(approximately)

Shares (approximately)

Diamond Era (Notes 1)

Filled Converge (Notes 1 and 2) Public Shareholders - Well Foundation - Other public Shareholders

539,562,325 -

29.99 -

539,562,325 22.06

606,562,887 24.80

- 1,259,578,475

- 70.01

40,437,113 1.65

1,259,578,475 51.49

Total

1,799,140,800

100.00

2,446,140,800 100.00

Notes:

1. Mr. Zhang is the beneficial owner of the entire issued shares of Diamond Era and Filled Converge. Mr. Zhang is deemed, or taken to be, interested in the Shares in which Diamond Era and Filled Converge are interested for the purpose of the SFO. Mr. Zhang is an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and a substantial Shareholder.

2. The shareholdings of the Company set out in the above table are for illustration purpose only. As the Conversion Restrictions stipulate that any exercise of the Conversion Rights shall (i) be complied with the obligation under Rule 26 of the Takeovers Code by Filled Converge; or (ii) not render the Company no longer be able to maintain the minimum 25% public float of the Shares as required under the Listing Rules.

