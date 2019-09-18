China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 527)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

The Agreement

On 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Leading Win, entered into the Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which Leading Win conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, the Sale Share, representing the entire issued capital in Team Mega for the Consideration of USD3,925,000.

Upon Completion, the Group will cease to have any interest in Team Mega and hence Team Mega will cease to be a subsidiary of the Group. The accounts of Team Mega will no longer be consolidated in the financial statements of the Group. At the same time, the Group will no longer have any equity interest in the JV Company as referred to in the announcement of the Company dated 17 June 2019.

Implications under the Listing Rules

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal as contemplated under the Agreement is or are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.