Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 07:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 527)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

The Agreement

On 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Leading Win, entered into the Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which Leading Win conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, the Sale Share, representing the entire issued capital in Team Mega for the Consideration of USD3,925,000.

Upon Completion, the Group will cease to have any interest in Team Mega and hence Team Mega will cease to be a subsidiary of the Group. The accounts of Team Mega will no longer be consolidated in the financial statements of the Group. At the same time, the Group will no longer have any equity interest in the JV Company as referred to in the announcement of the Company dated 17 June 2019.

Implications under the Listing Rules

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal as contemplated under the Agreement is or are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

INTRODUCTION

On 18 September 2019 (after trading hours), a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Leading Win, entered into the Agreement with the Purchaser, pursuant to which Leading Win conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, the Sale Share, representing the entire issued capital in Team Mega for the Consideration of USD3,925,000.

The principal terms of the Agreement are summarised below:

THE AGREEMENT

Date

18 September 2019

Parties

  1. Vendor: Leading Win
  2. Purchaser: Beijing Enterprises HK

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.

Assets to be disposed of

Leading Win conditionally agreed to sell, and the Purchaser conditionally agreed to purchase, the Sale Share.

The Sale Share, representing the entire issued share capital of Team Mega, will be sold free from all encumbrances and together with all rights attaching or accruing to the Sale Share on or after the Completion Date. Team Mega in turn holds 39% of the equity interest in the JV Company. Further information on the JV Company is set out in the section headed "Information on the JV Company" below.

Consideration

The Consideration for the sale and purchase of the Sale Share shall be USD3,925,000, which shall be paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor in the following manner:

  1. as to USD1,560,000 being the first installment to be paid upon signing of the Agreement or such other date to be agreed between the parties in writing;

- 2 -

  1. as to USD1,975,000 being the second installment to be paid on or before 19 September 2019 or such other date to be agreed between the parties in writing; and
  2. as to USD390,000 being the final installment to be paid on or before 23 September 2019 or such other date to be agreed between the parties in writing.

The abovementioned installments shall be applied towards payment of the Consideration on Completion.

The Purchaser undertakes to make a default payment equivalent to 0.01% of any outstanding amount of the Purchase Price to the Vendor for each day that the Purchaser delays in payment of such outstanding amount of the Consideration in accordance with the aforesaid payment schedule.

The Consideration was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Vendor and the Purchaser with reference to the amount of Team Mega's actual Capital Contribution to the JV Company (that is, USD3,900,000) together with other fees and expenses incurred incidental thereto. The reasons and benefits for the Disposal are set out in the section headed "Reasons for and Benefits of the Disposal" below.

The Directors consider that the Consideration is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

Completion

Completion shall take place on the Completion Date.

Upon Completion, the Company will cease to hold any interest in Team Mega and hence Team Mega will cease to be a subsidiary of the Group. The accounts of Team Mega will no longer be consolidated in the financial statements of the Group. At the same time, the Group will no longer have any equity interest in the JV Company as referred to in the announcement of the Company dated 17 June 2019.

Termination

In the event that the Purchaser fails to pay the Consideration in the manner set out above on or before the Long Stop Date, the Vendor shall have the right to notify the Purchaser of the termination of the Agreement and each party's rights and obligations under the Agreement shall cease immediately on termination except that termination of the Agreement does not affect a party's right to claim for a breach of the other party's obligations in relation to the Agreement if that breach occurred before termination and each party must continue to comply with each provision of the Agreement necessary for a party to enforce such a right.

- 3 -

In the event that the Agreement is terminated pursuant to the above paragraph:

  1. the Purchaser shall fully indemnify the Vendor and keep the Vendor fully and effectively indemnified in respect of all fees, costs and expenses (including legal fees) properly and reasonably incurred by the Vendor in connection with the negotiation, preparation, execution of the Agreement; and
  2. the Vendor shall return all monies received from the Purchaser up till the date of such termination after deducting all fees, costs and expenses (including legal fees) properly and reasonably incurred by the Vendor in connection with the negotiation, preparation, execution of the Agreement.

FINANCIAL EFFECTS OF THE DISPOSAL ON THE GROUP

It is expected that the Group will record a net book gain of approximately HK$195,600 from the Disposal, which is calculated with reference to the difference between (i) the Consideration and (ii) the non-current asset of Team Mega (representing Team Mega's actual Capital Contribution in the JV Company) as at 31 August 2019. In any event, the actual amount of gain or loss as a result of the Disposal to be recorded by the Company will be subject to review and final audit by the auditors of the Company.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSAL

Due to the volatile market environment in recent months casted by the US-China trade dispute, the Group has reviewed its financial resources in order to cope with potential challenges ahead. As at the date of this announcement, Team Mega has yet to make the remaining balance of the Capital Contribution in the amount of USD15,600,000. Meanwhile, the JV Company is still in the process of obtaining licence and qualification before it is legally allowed to commence business in the stone industry in Laizhou. However, it would be difficult for the Group to carry out its investment strategies as originally envisaged given the uncertainty of time required for obtaining such licence and qualification. Therefore, instead of devoting further resources to the aforesaid outstanding Capital Contribution commitment to the JV Company, the Group would like to reallocate its financial resources, with flexibility, to other business opportunities, financing activities and general working capital of the Group. The Group intends to utilise the proceeds from the Disposal as general working capital.

The terms of the Agreement were arrived at after arm's length negotiation between the parties. The Directors consider that the terms of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder are on normal commercial terms, and are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.

- 4 -

INFORMATION ON TEAM MEGA

Team Mega is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability and is, as at the date of this announcement, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Team Mega is principally engaged in investment holding activities.

Set out below is the financial information of Team Mega for the two financial years respectively ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018:

For the financial

For the financial

year ended

year ended

31 December 2018

31 December 2017

Net loss before and after taxation

HK$2,355

HK$2,355

As at 31 August 2019, the unaudited net assets value of Team Mega was approximately HK$221,000.

INFORMATION ON THE JV COMPANY

The JV Company is a limited liability company established in the PRC but has yet to commence any business activities. As at the date of this announcement, the equity interest in the JV Company is held by Team Mega, Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai as to 39%, 51%, 5% and 5% respectively.

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE GROUP, THE VENDOR AND THE PURCHASER

The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of wind power generation. Leading Win is a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is an investment holding company.

The Purchaser is a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability. The Purchaser is principally engaged in investment holding activities.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios (as defined under the Listing Rules) in respect of the Disposal as contemplated under the Agreement is or are more than 5% but less than 25%, the Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction on the part of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements as set out in Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 5 -

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:

"Agreement"

the agreement entered into between Leading Win as Vendor and

Beijing Enterprises HK as Purchaser on 18 September 2019 relating

to the Disposal

"Beijing Enterprises"

北 控 城 市 開 發 有 限 公 司(Beijing Enterprises City Development

Company Limited*), a company established under the laws of the

PRC with limited liability

"Beijing Enterprises HK" or

Beijing Enterprises City Development (Hong Kong) Limited, a

"Purchaser"

company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited

liability

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Business Day(s)"

a day (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays or days

on which a typhoon signal No.8 or above or black rainstorm signal

is hoisted in Hong Kong at or after 10:00 a.m. ) on which banks in

Hong Kong are generally open for business

"Capital Contribution"

the capital contribution to the JV Company required to be made by

Team Mega

"Company"

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued

Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 527)

"Completion"

completion of the Disposal in accordance with the Agreement

"Completion Date"

the date falling within three Business Days after the Consideration is

received in full to the satisfaction of the Vendor or such other date

as the parties may agree in writing for the purpose of Completion

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Consideration"

USD3,925,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$30,709,200, where

translation of USD to HK$ was based on the exchange rate of

HK$7.824 = USD1), being the consideration for the Sale Share under

the Agreement

"Director(s)"

the directors of the Company

- 6 -

"Disposal"

the proposed disposal of the Sale Share by the Vendor to the

Purchaser pursuant to the terms of the Agreement

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"JV Company"

the joint venture company established in the PRC with limited

liability and named as 北控石業（萊州）有限公司 (Beikong Stone

Laizhou Co., Ltd.*)

"Laizhou Chengkai"

萊州城開投資有限公司 (Laizhou Chengkai Investment Company

Limited*), a company established under the laws of the PRC with

limited liability

"Laizhou Investment"

萊州市城市投資發展有限公司 (Laizhou City Investment Development

Company Limited*), a company established under the laws of the

PRC with limited liability

"Leading Win" or "Vendor"

Leading Win Resources Limited, a company incorporated under the

laws of the British Virgin Islands with limited liability and a direct

wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which held the Sale Share

as at the date of this announcement

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

"Long Stop Date"

30 September 2019 (or such other date as the parties may agree in

writing)

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which shall, for the purpose

of this announcement, exclude Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Sale Share"

one issued share of Team Mega, representing its entire issued share

capital

"Shareholders"

holders of the Shares

"Shares"

ordinary shares of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company

- 7 -

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Team Mega"

Team Mega Limited（集 泓 有 限 公 司 ）, a company incorporated

in Hong Kong with limited liability and as at the date of this

announcement, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

"USD"

United States Dollar, the lawful currency of the United States of

America

"%"

per cent

By Order of the Board

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited

Zhang Zhixiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 18 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Zhixiang (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Ning Zhongzhi, Mr. Li Tian Hai and Mr. Peng Ziwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Qu Weidong, Ms. Hu Xiaolin and Mr. Jiang Senlin.

  • for identification purposes

- 8 -

Disclaimer

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 11:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - abbvie plc
PU
08:12aBARCLAYS : Form 8.3 - green reit plc
PU
08:12aCORELOGIC : Integrates Geospatial Insurance Consortium Imagery Into Underwriting Platform
PU
08:12aSPARTAN MOTORS : Utilimaster Showcases Its Depth In Parcel Delivery Fleet Design At Contractor Expo In Nashville
PU
08:12aDAXOR : New Data Presented on Blood Volume at Annual Heart Failure Society Meeting Amid Call to Broadly Adopt Daxor's Diagnostic Technology
PU
08:12aSWEF : August 2019 NAV
PU
08:12aUKF : Voluntary announcement change in shareholding structure of the controlling shareholder
PU
08:11aSERMO : Launches Redesigned Global Physician Platform with Enhanced Product Features
BU
08:10aOil prices slip on Saudi pledge, financial markets look to Fed
RE
08:10aSCPHARMACEUTICALS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement
5TESLA INC. : EXPLAINER: Why Asia's biggest economies are backing hydrogen fuel cell cars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group