|
China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED FORMATION OF...
06/17/2019 | 06:39pm EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED
中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 527)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
IN RESPECT OF
PROPOSED FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE
The JV Agreement
The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 June 2019 (after trading hours), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Team Mega, entered into the JV Agreement with Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai in relation to the Proposed JV Formation.
Pursuant to the JV Agreement, the JV Company shall be, after its establishment, owned as to 39% by Team Mega, 51% by Beijing Enterprises, 5% by Laizhou Investment and 5% by Laizhou Chengkai. The registered capital of the JV Company is expected to be USD50 million, which shall be contributed by Team Mega, Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai in the respective amounts of USD19.5 million, USD25.5 million, USD2.5 million and USD2.5 million.
The JV Company shall be involved in, among others, processing and manufacturing of marble, granite slabs, stone pillars, step stones and stone carvings as well as sale of the abovementioned self-manufactured products.
Implications under the Listing Rules
As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Capital Contribution by Team Mega under the JV Agreement is or are more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the JV Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
INTRODUCTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 June 2019 (after trading hours), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Team Mega, entered into the JV Agreement with Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai in relation to the Proposed JV Formation.
The principal terms of the JV Agreement are summarised below.
THE JV AGREEMENT
Date
17 June 2019
Parties
-
Team Mega;
-
Beijing Enterprises;
-
Laizhou Investment; and
-
Laizhou Chengkai.
To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment, Laizhou Chengkai and their respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties.
Proposed JV Formation
The JV Company, with its proposed name of 北控石業（萊州）有限公司 (Beikong Stone Industry (Laizhou) Co., Ltd.*), will be established as a limited liability company, with its office to be located in Shandong Province, the PRC. The term of operation of the JV Company shall be long term from the date on which its business license is to be issued.
Each of the JV Shareholders shall be held responsible to the JV Company to the extent of their respective Capital Contribution, and shall share profit, risk or loss in proportion to their respective Capital Contribution.
Purpose
The JV Company aims at achieving (i) comprehensive integration, development, management and construction of the mine resources and industries within the Laizhou City, (ii) restoration and administration of the old mines within the Laizhou City, (iii) green development and construction of mines, (iv) integration and upgrading of the mines and stone industries, and (v) creation and development of the brand of Laizhou stone.
Scope of business
The JV Company shall be principally engaged in processing and manufacturing of marble, granite slabs, stone pillars, step stones and stone carvings as well as sale of the abovementioned self- manufactured products; stone installation; architectural curtain wall engineering design and construction; landscape engineering construction, earth and stone construction; general cargo warehousing services; factory lease and road transport for ordinary goods.
Total investment, Registered capital and Capital Contribution
The total investment of the JV Company is expected to be USD50,000,000 and its registered capital is expected to be USD50,000,000, which shall be contributed by the JV Shareholders in cash or in kind as follows:
|
|
Manner
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
of Capital
|
|
of Capital
|
Shareholding
|
|
Contribution
|
Contribution
|
|
percentage
|
|
|
|
(USD)
|
(%)
|
Team Mega
|
In cash
|
19,500,000
|
|
39
|
Beijing Enterprises
|
In cash
|
25,500,000
|
|
51
|
Laizhou Investment
|
In kind
|
2,500,000
|
|
5
|
Laizhou Chengkai
|
In kind
|
|
2,500,000
|
|
|
5
|
Total
|
|
|
50,000,000
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The JV Shareholders shall contribute their respective Capital Contribution before 31 December 2029, and the registered capital of the JV Company shall not be reduced during the term of its operation generally.
The amount of the Capital Contribution has been determined after arm's length negotiation among the parties to the JV Agreement, with reference to the business prospects as well as development potential of the JV Company and the capital requirement of its business development. The Capital Contribution by Team Mega will be funded by the Group out of its internal resources and/or other fund-raising activities to be conducted by the Group.
Transfer of the equity interests in the JV Company
In case of transfer of all or part of its equity interests by any of the JV Shareholders to any third party other than the JV Shareholders, consent from the other JV Shareholders shall be obtained and the other JV Shareholders shall be granted the right of first refusal with respect to such transfer. In any event, the terms of any transfer to the third party shall not be more favourable than those offered to other JV Shareholders. In addition, such transfer shall be approved by the relevant authority.
- 3 -
JV Board composition
The JV Board shall comprise seven JV Directors, with two JV Directors to be appointed by Team Mega, four JV Directors to be appointed by Beijing Enterprises and one JV Director to be appointed by Laizhou Investment. The JV Chairman shall be appointed by Beijing Enterprises and the JV Vice Chairman shall be appointed by Team Mega. The office of the JV Directors shall be three years, being eligible for renewal upon continuous appointment by their respective designated parties.
The meeting of the JV Board shall only be conducted with the presence of more than two-thirds of the JV Shareholders (or their respective representatives in the event that they cannot attend). The JV Board shall convene at least one meeting every year to be summoned and chaired by the JV Chairman.
JV Supervisor
The JV Company shall, for the time being, have no committee of supervisors but shall have one JV Supervisor to be appointed by Beijing Enterprises. Each term of the JV supervisor's office shall be three years, which shall be eligible for re-election and re-appointment upon its expiration.
JV General Manager
The JV Company shall have one JV General Manager and certain number of deputy general managers to be appointed by the JV Board for daily operation of the JV Company.
Dissolution of the JV Company
When the JV Company is to be declared dissolved, it shall be liquidated in accordance with applicable laws, and the remaining assets after its liquidation shall be distributed to the JV Shareholders in proportion to their respective Capital Contribution.
Amendment of the JV Agreement
Any amendment of the JV Agreement shall be decided by the JV Board and agreed by each JV Shareholder in writing, which shall take effect after approval by the relevant authority.
Breach of the JV Agreement
If any of the JV Shareholders fails to timely make its relevant Capital Contribution in accordance with the JV Agreement, it shall constitute a breach of the JV Agreement and that defaulting JV Shareholder shall be held liable for such breach.
In the event that the JV Agreement cannot be performed or cannot be fully performed due to default of any of the JV Shareholders, the relevant defaulting JV Shareholder(s) shall be held liable for the relevant breach.
- 4 -
Effective Date of the JV Agreement
The JV Agreement (and its amendment) shall take effect after approval by each JV Shareholder and the relevant authority.
INFORMATION ON THE GROUP AND THE PARTIES TO THE JV AGREEMENT
The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of wind power generation. Team Mega is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and is currently inactive.
Beijing Enterprises is a company established in the PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in the real estate industry and construction industry.
Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai are companies established in the PRC with limited liability and are principally engaged in, among others, investment in urban construction, urban infrastructure and park development with their own funds, economic information consultation, provision of enterprise management service, development, operation and management of urban infrastructure construction and land consolidation.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED JV FORMATION
The Group is principally engaged in the businesses of wind power generation. While the Group maintains its core business in this area, the Board continuously explores different investment opportunities. Through the Proposed JV Formation, the Group will be able to cooperate with Beijing Enterprises possessing strong capacity of resource integration on one hand and also with Laizhou Investment as well as Laizhou Chengkai both having well-established local government and personal connections in the Laizhou City on the other hand. In addition to the abundant stone resources in the Laizhou City, it is considered that the entering into of the JV Agreement will bring long-term value to the Group by allowing the Group to expand its business portfolio and to leverage the experience and network of other JV Shareholders in developing and strengthening its business in the stone industry in Laizhou, the PRC, which will bring solid and stable profit contribution to the Group and thus enhance the Group's overall competitiveness to achieve better financial performance.
Accordingly, the Board is of the view that the Proposed JV Formation is fair and reasonable and on normal commercial terms, and the entering into of the JV Agreement is in the interests of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 22:38:09 UTC
|
|