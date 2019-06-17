China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED FORMATION OF...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 527)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RESPECT OF

PROPOSED FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

The JV Agreement

The Board is pleased to announce that on 17 June 2019 (after trading hours), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Team Mega, entered into the JV Agreement with Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai in relation to the Proposed JV Formation.

Pursuant to the JV Agreement, the JV Company shall be, after its establishment, owned as to 39% by Team Mega, 51% by Beijing Enterprises, 5% by Laizhou Investment and 5% by Laizhou Chengkai. The registered capital of the JV Company is expected to be USD50 million, which shall be contributed by Team Mega, Beijing Enterprises, Laizhou Investment and Laizhou Chengkai in the respective amounts of USD19.5 million, USD25.5 million, USD2.5 million and USD2.5 million.

The JV Company shall be involved in, among others, processing and manufacturing of marble, granite slabs, stone pillars, step stones and stone carvings as well as sale of the abovementioned self-manufactured products.

Implications under the Listing Rules

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the Capital Contribution by Team Mega under the JV Agreement is or are more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into of the JV Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.