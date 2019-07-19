China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : EXTENSION OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE ...

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 527)

EXTENSION OF MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 January 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the MOU regarding the Proposed Acquisition. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company shall complete the due diligence review on the Target Group within 180 days upon signing of the MOU (the "Due Diligence Period") or such later date as the Parties may mutually agree. The MOU shall be terminated at the earlier of (i) where the Formal Agreement has not been executed, the expiry of the Due Diligence Period (unless otherwise extended by the Parties) or (ii) the date of the execution of the Formal Agreement.

As additional time is required for the due diligence review, the Parties have agreed to enter into the supplemental memorandum of understanding (the "Supplemental MOU") on 19 July 2019 to extend the term of the MOU. Under the Supplemental MOU, the Due Diligence Period will be extended to 31 December 2019 or such later date as the Parties may mutually agree in writing. Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the MOU shall remain unchanged.