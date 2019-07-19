Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : EXTENSION OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 10:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 瑞 風 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 527)

EXTENSION OF MEMORANDUM OF

UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO THE POSSIBLE ACQUISITION

This announcement is made by China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcement of the Company dated 22 January 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the MOU regarding the Proposed Acquisition. Unless otherwise specified, terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to the MOU, the Company shall complete the due diligence review on the Target Group within 180 days upon signing of the MOU (the "Due Diligence Period") or such later date as the Parties may mutually agree. The MOU shall be terminated at the earlier of (i) where the Formal Agreement has not been executed, the expiry of the Due Diligence Period (unless otherwise extended by the Parties) or (ii) the date of the execution of the Formal Agreement.

As additional time is required for the due diligence review, the Parties have agreed to enter into the supplemental memorandum of understanding (the "Supplemental MOU") on 19 July 2019 to extend the term of the MOU. Under the Supplemental MOU, the Due Diligence Period will be extended to 31 December 2019 or such later date as the Parties may mutually agree in writing. Save as disclosed above, all other terms and conditions of the MOU shall remain unchanged.

- 1 -

GENERAL

As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition are still being negotiated and no legally binding agreement has been entered into. The Proposed Acquisition, if materialised, may constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should be aware that the terms of the Proposed Acquisition are subject to further negotiations between the Parties and are subject to the Formal Agreement. As the Proposed Acquisition may or may not proceed, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited

Zhang Zhixiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Zhixiang (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Ning Zhongzhi, Mr. Li Tian Hai and Mr. Peng Ziwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Qu Weidong, Ms. Hu Xiaolin and Mr. Jiang Senlin.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 14:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:20aHUAXI : Circulars - PROPOSAL FOR GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND TO REPURCHASE SHARES, RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (186KB)
PU
11:20aMACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL : releases presentation from 2019 Investor Day
PU
11:20aRAI WAY : 2019 financial calendar amendment
PU
11:20aTALLINNA VESI : lodged an appeal in cassation with the Supreme Court in a dispute concerning a damages claim against the Estonian Competition Authority
PU
11:20aZOO DIGITAL : PCA Dealing
PU
11:16aUnilog Taps Meg Guard as VP of Customer Success
GL
11:16aRetrotope Announces Completion of Series C Preferred Financing and Addition of a Lead Investor on the Board of Directors
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aAMINEX : Ruvuma Farm-Out Update
PU
11:14aHow Can Retailers Boost Sales by Formulating an Efficient Retail Marketing Strategy? Read Infiniti's Latest Success Story to Gain Detailed Insights
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : shares hit record highs, powered by growing cloud sales
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
3BAYER AG : Does renewables pioneer Germany risk running out of power?
4PPG INDUSTRIES : PPG INDUSTRIES : Car-Maker Weakness Hurts PPG Sales
5PLASTIC OMNIUM : 1ST HALF-YEAR RESULTS: 21% growth in revenue - Automotive production outperformance of 7.1 po..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About