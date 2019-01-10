Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : LAPSE OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSA...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 09:09pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA RUIFENG RENEWABLE ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ʕ਷๿ࠬอঐ๕છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 527)

LAPSE OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE DISPOSAL OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARED CAPITAL OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY INVOLVING SUBSCRIPTION OF

3.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS TO BE ISSUED BY LONGITECH SMART ENERGY HOLDING LIMITED

References are made to (i) the announcement of the Company dated 7 November 2018 in relation to the Sale and Purchase Agreement entered into among the Purchaser, LongiTech, the Warrantor and the Company, pursuant to which, the Purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire and the Company has conditionally agreed to sell the Sale Shares, representing the entire issued share capital of the Target Company, at the Consideration of HK$195,360,000, which is to be satisfied by the issuance of the Convertible Bonds in the principal amount of HK$195,360,000 by LongiTech; (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 20 November 2018 in relation to the extension of the Long Stop Date to 7 December 2018 or such other date as the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement may further agree in writing; and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 7 December 2018 in relation to the further extension of the Long Stop Date to 10 January 2019 or such other date as the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement may further agree in writing (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Board announces that as certain conditions precedent under the Sale and Purchase Agreement have not been fulfilled and/or waived (as the case may be) on or before 10 January 2019 and the parties to the Sale and Purchase Agreement have not agreed on any further extension of the Long Stop Date, the Sale and Purchase Agreement has lapsed and terminated and the Disposal will not be proceeded.

The Board considers that the lapse of the Sale and Purchase Agreement will not have any material adverse impact on the business, operation and financial position of the Group.

By order of the Board of

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited

Zhang Zhixiang

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 10 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Zhixiang (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Ning Zhongzhi, Mr. Li Tian Hai and Mr. Peng Ziwei; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Wong Wai Ling, Mr. Qu Weidong and Ms. Hu Xiaolin.

Disclaimer

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 02:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:25pVOTORANTIM CIMENTOS INTERNATIONAL S.A. : Launches Tender Offers For Up To U.S. $650 Million In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2041, 3.500% Notes Due 2022 And 3.250% Notes Due 2021 And A Consent Solicitation Relating To Its 7.250% Senior Notes Due 2041
PR
10:14pAIRASIA BERHAD : welcomes 2019 with 1.9 million promo seats! - Fly from as low as P519, grab your promo seats now at .com
PU
10:09pHONDA MOTOR : Walking Assist Device Receives Clearance from U.S. Food and Drug Administration
PU
10:07pOLYMPUS CORPORATION : Announces Transformation Plan to Continue Its Development as a Truly Global Medical Technology Company, Accelerate Shareholder Value Creation, and Benefit All Stakeholders
PR
10:00pROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Wayfair Inc.
BU
09:59pGOODWAY INTEGRATED INDUSTRIES BHD : Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities Visits GIIB
PU
09:59pAIR NEW ZEALAND : Howzat! Air New Zealand boosts flights for Boxing Day test
PU
09:54pCISCO : Network Performance Down? Webex Meetings Lives Up to the Collaboration Challenge
PU
09:49pCHINA AUTOMATION : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
09:45pHITACHI : to suspend UK nuclear power ops, post £1.6 billion special loss - Nikkei
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
3KOHL'S CORPORATION : Macy's cuts profit, sales forecast after weak holiday season
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Ford, Jaguar slash thousands of jobs across Europe
5Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.